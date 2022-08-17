COMPETITION for cattle has been strong in the past week as the wet weather continues to impact numbers.
McCarron Cullinane Chudleigh livestock agent Adam Chudleigh, Forbes, said rates in the central west were up to 10 cents a kilogram (liveweight) dearer.
"The heavier type of cattle weighing more than 500kg made up to 510c/kg, while lighter cattle made up to 540c/kg," he said.
"There was a lesser price gap between feeder cattle and kill cattle, which was really positive."
While it was a smaller yarding, Mr Chudleigh said the percentage of slaughter cattle was higher than the feeder category.
"We yarded just on 600 head because we had a fair bit of rain over the weekend," he said.
"I reckon nearly half the yarding could have been in the more killable type of range, which is not what we are used to, but it was an excellent quality yarding for the limited numbers.
"Cattle are probably just at the end of winter and getting the weight they need, and they're getting the finish on them."
Mr Chudleigh believes in the short term there won't be much change in the market, but it will depend on cattle numbers.
"I think it will just poke along. It depends if we get a few numbers around in the spring, which will put some pressure on the market," he said.
"But overall, I think it will stay pretty strong.
"If we can have a market like yesterday every week, I would be happy, we're at 480c/kg to 540c/kg for our kill cattle and 500c/kg to 550c/kg for our feeder cattle - it's good."
In the Riverina, competition for a limited offering of prime cattle was also strong at the sale on Monday.
Rodwells livestock agent, Anthony Cummins, Wagga Wagga, said the market was much dearer than it had been in previous weeks.
"Yearling steers were 20c/kg to 30c/kg dearer at least," he said.
"Anything Euro, Limousin, Charolais, or anything neat and tidy with high yield made big bucks but still not like the Angus calves.
"A 370kg to 380kg butcher's calf yesterday probably made about 550c/kg.
"There weren't too many additional buyers, but it was a much stronger market.
"We yarded 900 head, and of them, 200 to 300 were prime yearling steers."
GRAFTON: (107 head) Vealers: 510-618; Yearling steers: 480-528; Yearling heifers: 420-480; Grown steers: 344-356; Grown heifers: 336-342; Cows: 336-352.
CAMDEN: (103 head) Vealers: 340-565; Yearling steers: 400-592; Yearling heifers: 362-590; Grown steers: 360-390; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 150-370.
MAITLAND: (200 head) Vealers: 450-635; Yearling steers: 475-590; Yearling heifers: 450-540; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 270-340.
NOWRA: (98 head) Vealers: 376-548; Yearling steers: 384-519; Yearling heifers: 392-570; Grown steers: n/q; Grown heifers: n/q; Cows: 220-240.
MUDGEE: (220 head) Vealers: to 552; Yearling steers: 475-559; Yearling heifers: 450-546; Grown steers: 430-460; Grown heifers: to 441; Cows: 300-390.
Mudgee Cattle
Vealers - Kia-Ora Glen, Botobolar, (CSL), 325, 540, 1755; T F McDonald, Mudgee, (ML), 340, 552, 1876.
Yearling steers - Kia-Ora Glen, Botobolar, (CSL), 385, 530, 2040.5; GN Channon, Mudgee, (ML), 590, 460, 2714; V Bucan, Rylstone, (ML), 570, 468.2, 2668. Yearling heifers - Kia-Ora Glen, Botobolar, (CSL), 375, 520, 1950; AJ and CJ White P/L, Mudgee, (ML), 625, 440, 2750.
Steers - CP and RA Coggins, Cudgegong, (CSL), 593, 459.2, 2727.14; Kia-Ora Glen, Botobolar, (CSL), 463, 500, 2318.75. Heifers - AJ and CJ White P/L, Mudgee, (ML), 625, 440, 2750; G N Channon, Mudgee, (ML), 579, 449.2, 2600.
Cows - AJ and CJ White P/L, Mudgee, (ML), 790, 378, 2986; G N Channon, Mudgee, (ML), 632, 387.2, 2445.
Dubbo Cattle
Steers - Macquarie Stud, Wellington, (RWR), 278.8, 642.2, 1790.13; Macquarie Stud, Wellington, (RWR), 228.1, 616.2, 1405.41; Janice McKechnie, Dubbo, (BPD), 270.0, 560.2, 1512.54; Janice McKechnie, Dubbo, (BPD), 332.5, 560.2, 1862.67.
Heifers - MR Cole, Nevertire, (BPD), 435.0, 538.2, 2341.17; MR Cole, Nevertire, (BPD), 505.0, 498.2, 2515.91; GRB and LM Hall, Warren, (RSD), 533.3, 460.2, 2454.40; GRB and LM Hall, Warren, (RSD), 560.0, 458.2, 2565.92.
Cows - Karbill P/S, Somerton, (NUT), 658.5, 419.2, 2760.27; Karbill P/S, Somerton, (NUT), 622.4, 417.2, 2596.46.
Dubbo Lambs and Sheep
Lambs - SN Chandler, Gilgandra, (CPS), 244; Paul Baker, Wellington, (NUT), 235; Paul Baker, Wellington, (NUT), 231; Bell River, Hay, Neurea, (PMC), 228.2; Nicholls Past, Seaforth, (ELD), 225.2.
Ewes - A Frogley and Sons, Wellington, (NUT), 150.
Wagga Wagga Cattle
Weaners - Ryrie and Sons, Cooma, (RLA), 253.50, 670.20, 1698.86.
Yearling steers - G Tuckett, Narrandera, (ELD), 358.33, 596.20, 2136.38; G and V Doughty, Rosewood, (DEL), 360, 590.2, 2124.72. Yearling heifers - AL and GJ Wiseman, Coleambally, (WRL), 337, 566.2, 1912.95; Sharmast P/C, Wantabadgery, (WRL), 361, 566.2, 2045.4.
Steers - Cranberry Park, The Rock, (RLA), 525.8, 538.2, 2830.04. Heifers - Glenleigh P/C, Jugiong, (ELD), 551.2, 490.2, 2701.87.
Cows - MW and D Boots, Leeton, (NUT), 543.3, 500.2, 2717.75; D and K Lewington, Uranquinty, (NUT), 685, 415, 2841.75.
Wagga Wagga Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - Harvey F/T, Currawarna, (WMLP), 210.
Lamb - Yarran Agriculture, Yarran, (FRAN), 272.2; Yarran Agriculture, Yarran, (FRAN), 265.2; AJ and LM Corbett, Ganmain, (NUT), 262.2; Glenvale F/T, Ganmain, (RLA) 255.
Wethers - Harvey F/T, Currawarna, (WMLP), 230. Ewes - Cusack Bros, Junee, (ELD), 216.2.
Forbes Cattle
Steers - John Beer, Trundle, (FLA), 246.7, 576.0, 1420.80; R Hart, Forbes, (KMW), 423.1, 540.2, 2285.46; R Hart, Forbes, (KMW), 461.9, 540.2, 2495.31; Glen-echo P/C, Condobolin, (VCR), 445.0, 500.0, 2225.00; G3 P/S, Forbes, (FLA), 370.0, 490.0, 1813.00.
Heifers - NS and MK Field, Forbes, (FLA), 531.4, 507.6, 2697.20; HB and VJ Knight and Sons, Grenfell, (FLA), 470.0, 500.0, 2350.00; Glen-echo P/C, Condobolin, (VCR), 450.0, 481.2, 2165.40; B Fyfe, Tullibigeal, (KMW), 618.8, 480.0, 2970.00.
Cows - G and T Stubberfield, Condobolin, (FLA), 687.5, 395.0, 2715.63; TE, J and NT Ireland, Tullibigeal, (KMW), 693.9, 392.0, 2720.04.
Forbes Lambs and Sheep
Suckers - OConnell P/S, Forbes, (MCC), 218.2; KM and JL Norrie, Eugowra, (KMW), 215.00.
Lambs - IC, MM, D and M Toynton, Molong, (FLA), 288; Macbor P/L, Cudal, (FLA), 270; KR Allen and Son, Forbes, (FLA), 268.
Wethers - PJ Harris and Sons, Bourke, (ELD), 188. Ewes - OConnell P/S, Forbes, (MCC), 209.2.
