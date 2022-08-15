Seven bulls join prestigious Hereford Super Sires line up

AN elite group of young sires from across the country has been inducted into the ranks of the Herefords Australia Super Sires catalogue.
The cohort of seven bulls includes Dalkeith Randy R090, Elite K124 5069, Poachers Run Ryder R023, Quamby Plains Rival R269, Tobruk Southern Cross S15, Wirruna Rockefeller R355 and Ke Warra Maxwell R156.
The additions bolster the Super Sires line-up to encompass bulls from two studs which have not before been represented in the program.
Herefords Australia breed and business development manager, Kathleen Allan, said the Super Sires initiative was launched in 2018 with the aim of identifying elite young bulls within the breed.
"The program draws young sire candidates expressing a balance of favourable traits at the highest level," Ms Allan said.
"The bulls selected first meet the strict Breedplan criteria and are then endorsed by the breeder and all embody the high-performing genetics producers are seeking to enhance their operations for both the grass and grain fed markets.
"The Super Sires program is an exciting initiative of Herefords Australia, as it enables commercial producers to accelerate genetic gains across their herds through access to superior genetics.
"This year, we have inducted the progeny of another existing Super Sire bull - a ringing endorsement of the program which has established itself as a key initiative within the Hereford breed."
Ms Allan said the new bulls inducted to the catalogue offered greater diversity to the Super Sires team, and with 29 bulls now listed, breeders had greater choice when selecting Super Sire genetics to use in their operations.
Dalkeith Randy R090
Dalkeith Randy R090 is out of Dalkeith Nipper N082, a bull sold to Remolea Poll Herefords, Clifton, Queensland, by breeder Ant Martin, Dalkeith Herefords, Cassilis, NSW.
Mr Martin used R090 in the stud herd as a yearling last year and has calves on the ground, and will retain him for another year as a back-up sire. Mr Martin said championing premium, top-end sires had great benefit for the commercial industry seeking high-performing traits to instil within their herds.
Elite K124 S069
Kay Payne, Elite Poll Herefords, Gundy, NSW now has four bulls in the Super Sires program with the induction of K124 S069, and focuses her own breeding program on calving ease, growth, and carcase traits.
"We like good growth to 400 days to enable people to get their progeny off in the first 12 months," Ms Payne said.
"It's also a big help for lowering ossification in the MSA Index, lifting compliance and getting more kilograms on the ground."
Ms Payne said Elite K124 S069 had a well-balanced EBV profile combining muscle with intramuscular fat and red meat yield, and his dam, KMPJ10, was a much-valued breeder with a good production record.
Quamby Plains Rival R269
Tasmanian breeder Victoria Archer, Quamby Plains, Hagley, was excited to have the stud's second bull to be inducted into the Super Sires program, Quamby Plains Rival R269.
"He has good structure, great thickness, excellent carcase traits and a great balanced performance in EBVs," Ms Archer said.
Tobruk Southern Cross S15
Incoming sire, Tobruk Southern Cross S15 is a son of fellow Super Sire Glentrevor Trust N909.
Tobruk Southern Cross S15 was purchased by Lachy and Lou Day, Days Whiteface, Bordertown, SA for $91,000, a breed record for a yearling bull.
Breeder Damian Halloway, Tobruk Beef, Wagga Wagga, NSW, said the young sire delivered the sought-after combination of performance and phenotype.
"He goes back to our foundation Rose family cow bought from Pine Hill Poll Herefords from the Hicks family," Mr Halloway said.
"The dam has had a really strong breeding record up until now and she will be flushed to increase her presence in our herd.
"Super Sires is a great program and is about identifying cattle with EBVs of a particular, high standard."
Poachers Run Ryder R023
Poachers Run Ryder R023 is the first bull in the Super Sire program for Tasmanian Hereford breeders Dion and Julia House, Poachers Run Herefords, Smithton.
R023 is out of Banemore Lastday P158, purchased by the Houses from the Banemore Herefords dispersal in Penshurst, Victoria, and by Yavenvale Knockout N312.
The young sire is now in a Tasmanian commercial herd. Formerly commercial breeders, Mr and Ms House purchased 19 cows and a bull from Banemore Herefords, formerly owned by David and Judi Jenkin, and, added PTIC females from Wirruna and Mawarra Genetics to found their stud.
"We love the inclusiveness and really feel part of the Hereford family," Ms House said.
"It has been such a rewarding journey and we just have to keep adding to the recipe to make it better for our children in the future. It's about providing cattle with good genetics and structural soundness for the next generation.
"R023 was a standout from birth and always Dion's favourite out of the three Yavenvale sons we offered at our sale this year. He is a long and correct Yavenvale Knockout son with beautiful structure, temperament and EBVs."
Ke Warra Maxwell R156
Geoff and Jan Coghill, Ke Warra Poll Herefords, Moorooduc, Victoria, are participating for the first time in the Super Sires program with Ke Warra Maxwell R156.
Mr Coghill said Maxwell had exceptional herd improving EBVs, superior phenotype and a great temperament.
The Ke Warra Poll Herefords stud is derived from the Hilandale Stud and is the result of breeding programs seeking excellent cattle for more than 70 years.
Wirruna Rockefeller R355
Southern NSW seedstock producer Ian Locke, who with the addition of Wirruna Rockefeller R355 now has a team of five Wirruna bulls in the program, said the Hereford breed was offering more elite bulls with a multi-trait balance fitting the Super Sires' criteria.
"Sires gives an indication to most seedstock and commercial producers of aspirational traits to target," Mr Locke said.
"Seedstock producers can use bulls with those traits so they can also breed a Super Sire, and commercial producers are using the Super Sires as they believe it will lift their compliance with market specifications, especially on carcase traits.
"I am a supporter of the Super Sires program and am trying to present bulls with good calving ease and carcase traits."
