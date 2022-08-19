The Land

Memorable gallopers Desert War, Laser Hawk and Don Eduardo grace Mudgee paddocks

By Virginia Harvey
August 19 2022 - 4:00am
On the recent Australian Thoroughbred Breeders Club (ATBC) tour, at Gooree Stud, we saw three outstanding and memorable racehorses - Desert War, and half-brother Laser Hawk, and Don Eduardo, lounging in the Mudgee district's pristine paddocks.

