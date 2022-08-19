On the recent Australian Thoroughbred Breeders Club (ATBC) tour, at Gooree Stud, we saw three outstanding and memorable racehorses - Desert War, and half-brother Laser Hawk, and Don Eduardo, lounging in the Mudgee district's pristine paddocks.
The pair of home-bred geldings, Desert War and Laser Hawk were munching together happily.
A hugely popular Sydney star, the 22-year-old Desert War won a dozen races and had 11 placings for $3 million in earnings.
A son of Danehill's Irish Derby winner Desert King, Desert War won 10 stakes, six Group 1 races, including two AJC Epsom Handicaps, a Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Ranvet Stakes, Chipping Norton Stakes, and his crowning glory in Melbourne, the VRC Mackinnon Stakes.
Laser Hawk was among the best gallopers by US-bred Artie Schiller (by Sadler's Wells horse El Prado), winning five races, including the ATC Rosehill Guineas-G1 and earning $711,000.
In a nearby paddock, New Zealand-bred stallion Don Eduardo sauntered over to greet us. He was purchased by Gooree Park owner the late Eduardo Cojuangco at the 2000 Karaka Yearling Sale for a record price of $NZ3.6m.
By champion sire Zabeel and from NZ Group 1 winner Our Diamond Lover, the 24-year-old did not disappoint, winning five races, including three stakes his pinnacle, the AJC Australian Derby-G1.
Now retired from stud duties, Don Eduardo sired 12 Australasian stakes winners, importantly dual NZ Group 1 winner Booming, and his best Australian candidate Swift Alliance, a triple Group 3 winner and now a sire of winners.
The Central Districts ATBC tour was varied, our participants also visited Demore Park Clydesdales at Cooyal near Mudgee, owned and operated by Dean and Esmay Rheinberger.
The Rheinbergers breed and show Clydesdales and Shire horses. Dean - a builder by trade in the Mudgee district, and Esmay are passionate and devote their time to their team of horses.
"The Clydesdale are slower maturing horses about seven to nine years old, and have a working life to about 17 or 18 years old," Dean said.
In June, Demore Clydesdales had a bonanza at the Scenic Rim Clydesdale Spectacular at Boonah in south-east Queensland - the richest Clydesdale Show in the southern hemisphere.
Among the accolades include winning the Supreme All Breeds Gelding - with Murroka Herman; Champion Shire Gelding - Tullymore Sir Damon, and its Tullymore Sir Thomas, reserve champion; Supreme Mare All Breeds - Tullymore Melaleuca; Champion Heavy Delivery - Tullymore Sir Thomas; Dalswinton Charlotte, reserve; and Supreme and Champion Multiple Turnout.
Champion Australian sire, I Am Invincible, broke new ground at the Ekka in Brisbane, represented by Supercharge, judged six-year-old and older stallion class winner, followed by Champion Thoroughbred Stallion, then Supreme Champion Thoroughbred Exhibit.
While not achieving stardom on the racecourse after fetching $1.9m at the 2018 Magic Millions Yearling Sale selling from Segenhoe Stud, Scone, to Sydney bloodstock agent James Harron Bloodstock, Supercharge is hitting the limelight via his exceptional looks, confirmation and temperament.
Following his Magic Millions auction sale, Supercharge entered the Snowden stables at Randwick but, through injury and illness, never raced.
His huge price tag also suggests an excellent female pedigree being a half-brother to Adelaide Group winner Broadband, both from Redoute's Choice mare Electric Dreams.
High Chaparral's Thinkin' Big was Champion Thoroughbred Gelding (won four and had two-thirds from seven starts, and earned $487,845).
Queensland winner, Jondy Iggy, a 17-year-old bay gelding, was awarded Champion Thoroughbred Under Saddle. Jondy Iggy is by brilliant Last Tycoon sprinter Iglesia, sire of champion Australian sire, Written Tycoon.
Trained at Toowoomba by Maddy Sears, four-year-old Spirit Of Boom mare Illiciate Affairs was the Best Thoroughbred Racehorse In Training. Ms Sears also won the three-year-old filly class with Montana Lady (a Toowoomba winner by Red Dazzler).
