Experts say there's no need to panic when it comes to stripe rust

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
August 18 2022 - 2:00am
PY Agronomy's John Monk in a wheat crop with signs of stripe rust just south of Parkes and (inset) is a leaf infected with the fungus. Photo: Denis Howard

Three wet years, a wet summer and an early season green bridge has seen a widespread epidemic of stripe rust in wheat crops throughout NSW.

