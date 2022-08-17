Spirited biding throughout the entire catalogue of 35 bulls and 86 females underpinned a great sale for Ron and Cheryl Blyth, Mundarlo Angus, Tarcutta, today.
It was the first public auction of the stock and the entry of females complemented the bulls, and showed the genetic depth of Mundarlo Angus.
During the 2022 Adelong Show Society's inaugural commercial heifer competition held in the autumn, the draft entered by Mundarlo Angus were awarded the sash for the Best Commercial Heifers.
35/35 bulls sold - top price $35,000, av $13,285.71
60/60 unjoined heifers - top price $1880 (20), av $1683
26/26 cows with calves - top price $4900 (13), av $4875
The top priced bull Mundarlo Entice R89, a two year old son of USA189952921 MOGCK Entice, was bought by Betty Roche and her daughter Maria, Arden Pastoral Co, Adelong.
Maria Roche said they were very taken with the bull when seen during an open day, and he again stood out prior to the sale.
"He has good bone, and is structurally neat," Ms Roche said.
"He is from a different bloodline to our herd and we were very strong on our selection."
They purchased a second bull for $17,000.
The two pens of cows with calves were bought by James and Will Wallis, Jugiong.
The top priced pen of unjoined heifers was bought by Wagaro Gap Pastoral Company, Gundagai.
Speaking after the sale, stud principal Ron Blyth said he was humbled by the support of local beef producers, but paid tribute to his cattle manager Stephen Hulm.
"It was Stephen who suggested we have this sale and it is all credit to him for the presentation of the cattle," Mr Blyth said.
There were many buyers operating through AuctionsPlus.
The sale was settled by Elders Tumut, with auctioneer Ryan Bajada taking the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
