Glenmorgan tops at $24,000 and averages $11,325 for total clearance of 80 bulls

Updated August 23 2022 - 9:41am, first published 9:30am
Buyers across the Northern Tablelands, North West Slopes and Queensland were given a blast of cold weather at the Glenmorgan Angus on-property sale, Llangothlin, where 80 bulls sold to $24,000 and averaged $11,325.

