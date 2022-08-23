Buyers across the Northern Tablelands, North West Slopes and Queensland were given a blast of cold weather at the Glenmorgan Angus on-property sale, Llangothlin, where 80 bulls sold to $24,000 and averaged $11,325.
All 80 of the bulls offered by the Morgan family were sold with an increase in the average of $1435 to the 2021 sale result.
Glenmorgan co-principal Nicholas Morgan said he was "really happy" with the auction average.
"It's a magic result for a small place like ours," he said.
"I think the buyers (here today) were looking for a bit of everything: lower birthweights, the growth and then we've got some marbling into the system too.
A curve-bender bull that is born small, with good growth and plenty of marbling, is hard to achieve.
Ian Brown and family, Amana, Brushy Creek, roughly 10 kilometres as the crow flies from the auction barn, bidding on AuctionsPlus, bought the top-priced bull, Glenmorgan Beast Mode Man S152.
Calved at the end of July 2021, sired by USA 17960722 Baldridge Beast Mode B074 and out of a Sydgen Enhance cow, the bull tipped the scales at 504 kilograms and had an impressive list of selection indexes. Its $GN (genetic net profitability) was rated at $393, while its $A (net profitability per cow) was $297.
The bull's estimated breeding value (EBV) for 200-, 400-, and 600-day growth placed it in the top 10 per cent of the breed, while its milk EBV of +23 also was in the breed's top 10pc.
The Browns also bought two more sons of Beast Mode B074. Glenmorgan Beast Mode Man S449 for $14,000 with an $A index of $258 and $GN at $351, and Glenmorgan Beast Mode Man S150 for $10,000. The three bulls sold as consecutive lots in the catalogue.
Mr Brown said he was "a bit of a numbers man", referring to EBV data, and the Beast Mode genetics provided him with good heifer bulls and cattle that grow out well.
"They reach good, heavy weights, have good structure, and we can market our pasture-finished steers into the Teys Grassland description," he said.
When asked what the sale's highlight was, he quipped: "sitting at home in the warmth and bidding on the box".
The second top price was $22,000 for two bulls, bought by Brett and Ashley Haager, Valorbrook Angus stud, Bell Queensland.
Glenmorgan Hometown Man S389, aged 12 months, weighed 560kg and was sired by GAR Home Town out of an Ayrvale General G18 female. Its $A index was $286, which is within the top 1pc of the breed and its $GN index, is $376.
The other sire bought by the Haagers is Glenmorgan Powerpoint Man S358, which tipped the scales at 546kg and had a $A of $248 and a $GN of $324.
Travelling with the Haagers was Don Patch, Bunyah Creek Angus, Dalby, Queensland, who bought three bulls averaging $11,333 with the $18,000 Glenmorgan Pheonix Man S384 his top-priced selection. Pheonix Man was sired by GAR Phoenix and had an $A index of $265 and a $GN index of $352.Its 200-day EBV at +69 is within the top 1pc of the breed, while its 400- and 600-day weight EBVs are in the top 5pc of the breed.
Leon Burton, Moola Creek Angus, Maclagan, Qld, bought Glenmorgan Hometown Man S391 for $12,000.
Volume buyers at the sale were Peter and Marilyn Wyatt, Bowra Pastoral Company, Willowglen, Guyra, with 10 bulls to $10,000 three times for an $8600 average. The Wyatt's three top-priced bulls were Glenmorgan Kodak Man S125, Glenmorgan Hometown Man S354 and Glenmorgan Hometown Man S356.
Urandangie Pastoral Holdings, Guyra bought three bulls averaging $14,000 with $16,000 for top-priced selection in Glenmorgan Powerpoint Man S355.
Jenfield Pty Limited, Glen Innes, buying through Ray White, Glen Innes bought seven bulls for a $10571 average, with two bulls topping at $14,000. They were Glenmorgan Kodak Man S5 and Glenmorgan Sitz 458N P201 Man S10 SV.
Pointsfield Pastoral Group, Armidale bought three bulls to $16,000for Glenmorgan Hometown Man S350 and averaging $11,333, while Turner Ag Contracting, Guyra bought three bulls to $10,000 twice for a $9333 average.
Anna Capel, JY and AL Capel, Rocky Creek Station, Bingara, bought two bulls: $20,000 for Glenmorgan Pheonix Man S323 and $18,000 for Glenmorgan Hometown Man S302.
Tuesday's sale marked three years in a row that the Northern Tablelands operation has achieved a 100pc clearance rate.
Mr Morgan said this was the 20th year since he and the family moved from Bowen, in far north Queensland, where he was breeding weaners for the live export trade, to Llangothlin.
The auction was conducted by Ray White Rural, Armidale and Guyra, with Paul Dooley, Tamworth, auctioneering and AuctionsPlus providing the online interface.
