Fifty-eight bulls average $16,172 with a $30,000 top

Simon Chamberlain
Simon Chamberlain
Updated August 31 2022 - 11:03am, first published 10:36am
Yamburgan Shorthorn bulls sold to $30,000 twice and averaged $16,172 for 58/58 bulls with a complete clearance of the lots offered.

