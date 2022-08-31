Yamburgan Shorthorn bulls sold to $30,000 twice and averaged $16,172 for 58/58 bulls with a complete clearance of the lots offered.
The strength of repeat buyers, including five families at the first on-property bull sale 28 years ago, showed the beef industry's respect held by the stud's genetics.
In the two-year-old bull section of the catalogue, 40 sold to $30,000, averaging $17,200, while 18 yearling bulls sold to $22,000 and averaged $13,888.
Equalling last year's sale top price of $30,000, the average was better by $2472 than the 2021 result of $14,700 for 48/48 bulls sold.
Managing partner John Manchee welcomed the many repeat buyers and reinforced the family's commitment to the Shorthorn breed, saying it was even more robust with a fourth generation stepping up to the cattle management.
The buyer of the two top-priced bulls was John Brownlie, Deepwater Farming, Meandarra, Queensland, a repeat buyer since the 1997 stud sale.
"I only missed the 2021 sale because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and then I was bidding online, Mr Brownlie said.
He bought five bulls that averaged $26,000, which he uses in a sire battery which includes bulls from The Grove stud, Condamine, Qld, breeding steers for feedlot and grass-fed finishing.
"Because we've got such a good season and plenty of crops, we're putting our steers in the Natures Fresh line at Oakey," Mr Brownlie said.
Yamburgan Longreach R535, sired by Yamburgan Bedourie P94, (H), was one of the heaviest bulls in the draft weighing 904 kilograms at 23 months and with an eye muscle area (EMA) of 126 square centimetres.
The bull had a great set of data with estimated breeding values (EBVs) of 10 for weaning weight and 10 for yearling weight, which placed it in the top 30 per cent of the breed. It was also in the top 30pc of the breed for calving weight and marbling.
Yamburgan Cordillo R345 (P) weighed 830kg and had an EMA of 119sq/cm, and the 23-month-old, sired by Yamburgan Monkira M14. It was in the top 30pc of the breed's EBVs for fat, birthweight and calving ease.
Top-priced yearling bull at $22,000 was Yamburgan Anzac S106 (P) by Yamburgan Anzac L278 and bought by Peter and Lou Capel's Bungulla Shorthorn stud, Manilla.
Anzac S106 was 18 months old and weighed 520kg with an EMA of 88sq/cm.
Among its impressive data set were EBVs in the top 30pc of the breed for birthweight, fat and API index.
Mr Capel said the sire would be joined to about 45 stud heifers at Bungulla, and he described the young sire as one with a soft body and beautiful top line.
He has good balance and figures and a pedigree that is working well at home," he said.
"The Anzac E65 progeny I already have are lovely soft females.
"These cattle have good carcases and plenty of good cover."
Mookabri Pastoral, Condobolin, bought three bulls averaging $19,333 with the top price of $26,000 for Yamburgan Cordillo R367, the 23-month-old son of Monkira M14.
Doce Pty Ltd, The Band, Roma, Qld, bought five bulls averaging $17,200 with the top of $22,000 for Yamburgan Thunderbolt R392 (P) by Yamburgan Thunder M495. The bull weighed 795kg at 22 months and had an EMA of 119sq/cm.
Margan Pastoral Company, Boorowa, paid $24,000 for Cordillo R341, a 23-month-old by Monkira M14, weighing 835kg and with an EMA of 126sq/cm.
Parabellum Pastoral, Tallwood, Qld, paid $24,000 for Yamburgan Longreach R530, weighing 795kg at 23 months. It had an EMA of 118sq/cm.
Greenhills Pastoral, Willow Tree bought two bulls for $20,000 each, while Ben and Mandy Swain, Gartmore, Gunnedah bought three bulls averaging $14,000.
Roger and Lorraine Pengilly, Yarraman Partnership, Coolah, paid $16,000 for Yamburgan Anzac S111 and continued a family tradition of breeding shorthorns since 1864.
Nutrien Ag Solutions and Hamilton Mortimer Agency, Narrabri, were the sale agents. The auctioneer was Paul Dooley, and AuctionsPlus provided the online interface.
