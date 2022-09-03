Tandara Angus have completed their fifth on-property sale in style with the North Dorrigo based stud selling two angus bull's to a top of $25,000. The northern rivers stud cleared a total of 24 from 28 bull's offered to an average of $15,041.
Stud Principals Irene and Godfrey Darling put forward 28 angus sons of Powerpoint, GAR Phonenix, Beast Mode, NFSM17 (Farrer) and PROQ192 (Promised Land) within their sale draft.
In what was wet sale conditions for buyers, Skyfall Angus, Camden where the successful purchasers for Promised Land Beastmode R289 at $25,000.
The heaviest bull within the sale draft and the only 2 year old bull presented , Promised Land Beastmode R289 weighed in at 886kilograms with a 47centimeter scrotal. The equal sale topper had a Gestation Lenght of -7.3 and a +1.8 Rib.
Beastmode R289 was the only two year old bull within the sale draft with the remaining 27 all yearling angus bulls.
First time buyer Vonny Griffin, Partridge Rural Enterprises purchased the other highest equal selling bull for $25,000 Tandara Beastmode S27. Another son of the USA17960722 Baldridge Beast Mode B074 the 12 month old angus yearling had a +67 200Day, +110 400Day and +137 600Day Weight reading. The Day weight Estimated Breeding Values is what caught Mrs Griffin's eye.
"The impressive day weight's in this young bull was really what we liked about him."
"He has a good temperament, well balanced and shows great potential" said Mrs Griffin.
The Cell's River based operation run 1,000 angus breeders and have completed their required bull draft for the year after their 3 purchases for an average of $17,666.
Volume buyer within the sale was Plumthorpe Pastoral, Barraba who purchased 6 bulls to an average of $14,833. The Barraba based pastoral company paid $19,000 for their top bull from the day Tandara Beastmode S37.
"This is the first year we have had Beastmode bull's and they have sold very well." said Tandara stud principal Godfrey Darling.
"Unfortunately we can't get anymore semen from Beastmode, this is the second year that we have had Powerpoint and we will have his genetics for the next 2 years."
"We have been very impressed with sires Powerpoint and Phoenix and next year we hope to have 38 to 40 bull's within the sale draft." said Mr Darling.
The sale was covered by Elders, Dorrigo with Brian Kennedy, Elders Studstock the auctioneer.
