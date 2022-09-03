The Land
Tandara Angus Yearling Bulls top at $25,000

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated September 3 2022 - 8:08am, first published 6:53am
Irene and Godfrey Darling, Tandara Angus with Brian Kennedy,Elders Studstock alongside equal top buyer Vony Griffen, Partridge Rural Enterprises.

Tandara Angus have completed their fifth on-property sale in style with the North Dorrigo based stud selling two angus bull's to a top of $25,000. The northern rivers stud cleared a total of 24 from 28 bull's offered to an average of $15,041.

