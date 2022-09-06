Doug and Barbara Tozer, Onslow Angus, Cootamundra, penned forty eight two-year and eighteen-month Angus bulls for sale today.
The focus at Onslow, from the inception of the Angus stud has been on breeding 'commercially orientated' bulls for sale, and breeding from a female herd which is both functional and feminine.
Advertisement
The Angus herd has been built on generations of performance, cattleman's eye and culling for the obvious - feet, fertility and doing ability.
There was a 98 percent clearance of the 48 bulls, to a top price of $32,000 and average price of $14,723.
The top priced bull, two-year old Onslow Prelude R240 was a 940kg son of Circle 8 Prelude M150 with a scrotum measurement of 42cm and purchased by Ian Darmody, Burbong Angus, Bungendore.
Mr Darmody bought his new sire as a genetic outcross to his existing stud genetics, and was very impressed with the overall balance and ease of movement of the bull.
"He is a free moving soft bull with a good head and carriage," Mr Darmody said.
"He has a tight pizzle, and with his good weight for age, he should have good stud sire potential."
Mr Darmody liked the bulls smooth shoulders and overall conformation.
"I like heavy boned bulls who are free moving," he said.
"This bull is very athletic with good EMA and IMF."
The bull's July 2022 Trans Tasman Angus Cattle evaluation figures indicated +5.7 birth weight, +128 600 day weight, caracase wt kg +70, +14 milk +5.6 eye muscle area (EMA) and +2.2 intra-muscular-fat (IMF).
Volume buyers included EPONA Pty Ltd, Singleton, who bought three bulls at $31,000 (twice) and $28,000: Lugano Pastoral Co, Rugby, took three bulls home for $12,000 average and Braeburn Pastoral Company, Brungle Creek, also added three bulls to their sire battery but for $11,000 average price.
Significant sales included Onslow Prelude R229 bought by IC and P Crawford, Yarra, for $25,000: EJ Merriman and Son Pty Ltd, Yass, paid $29,000 for Onslow Hallmark R161 and Rossgole Pastoral Co, Aberdeen, paid $24,000 for Onslow Genesis S80, and $15,000 for Onslow Hallmark R162.
Speaking after the sale, Steve Ridley, auctioneer Elders, said it was a really good, sound and fair result.
"The top bulls were making the money, but there was something there for everyone," he said.
"I thought the sale indicated there was some really good commercial buying for the purchasers, and it was notable that many of the buyers were repeat, but there were some new faces which was encouraging."
Mr Ridley said on the current market, the Onslow-bred bulls sold to prices being paid for that quality.
"It was a very good presentation of bulls for which Doug is well known, and the buyers appreciate that," he said.
Advertisement
The auction was interfaced with AuctionsPlus, was settled by Elders, Goulburn, with auctioneers Steve Ridley and Lincoln McKinlay sharing the rostrum duties.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.