Angus female top and averages broken at Circle 8

Brett Tindal
By Brett Tindal
September 8 2022 - 9:00am
New Australian record priced unjoined heifer, Circle 8 Rosebud S669, sold for $140,000 to Mackas Angus, Salt Ash. Photo: Supplied

Circle 8 Angus has broken the Australian Angus breed record average for registered females, as well as set a new benchmark for the highest price paid Angus unjoined yearling heifer at its 30th anniversary bull and female sale today at Marulan.

