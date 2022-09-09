The Land
Angus bulls met the commercial market topping at $40,000

By Brett Tindal & Hayley Warden
September 9 2022 - 9:00pm
Nicholas Craig, manager "Chatsbury", Taralga, Jeremy and Carmen Cooper, Circle 8 Bulls, Marulan and John Settree, Nutrien Studstock, Dubbo

Interest from several states pushed the Circle 8 Angus sale to highs of $40,000, while seeing a very affordable bull market for commercial breeders to step into some of the countries highest marbling bulls on offer.

