Interest from several states pushed the Circle 8 Angus sale to highs of $40,000, while seeing a very affordable bull market for commercial breeders to step into some of the countries highest marbling bulls on offer.
The sale saw 62 bulls sell to a complete clearance, toping at $40,000 and averaging $15,468 and celebrated its 30th anniversary in the Angus breed and only their second annual bull sale.
Advertisement
Circle 8 stud principal Jeremy Cooper said he was humbled by the support for his bulls and said it was very good day for his family to celebrate such a milestone.
The backing of strong customer service, underpinned the Circle 8 Angus bull sale as buyers travelled from several states, knowing they can get their bulls delivered for free.
A point of difference of the sale, was the free delivery nation wide and the fact no sale credits were offered and advised at the start of the sale, giving buyers a confidence in what they purchased.
This was seen with a large contingent of Queensland buyers not only bidding up with confidence online, but others chartered a flight down to buy the bulls in person and wanting to be ringside and part of the atmosphere of the sale.
Spokesperson for the Queensland contingent Russell Jorgensen, Grant Daniel Long, Mendarra, Qld, bought 12 bulls for three clients that averaged $12,000 across their draft..
Mr Jorgensen said the bulls will go over two strong Angus herds, with a selection to join to a large crossbred commercial herd also.
"We are after bulls with good skin and hair type for our climate and they have to be consistent," he said.
He said, we bought online last year and were extremely happy with the bulls that handled our country really well - they were some of the best bulls we have ever bought for these operations.
"The free transport was a big key for us, as at the start the distance would have been a challenge for us, but once we got the bulls landed on our doorstep last year, to the quality they were and the service from Jeremy, we were happy with the decision we had made," he said.
In a challenging year for bull presentation, the team at Circle 8 experienced 68 inches of rain and many commented on the day how good the bulls looked under such trying conditions.
The top bull Circle 8 S525, sold to McRae Pastoral Company, Molesworth, Victoria, for $40,000, who secured three bulls including the top sire to average $29,667.
He a GB Fireball son, packed with plenty of carcase performance, from strong 3200 day groth at +64, through to a +15.5 EMA, +2.4 retail beef yield and +4 for IMF.
Gina Lincoln, Molesworth, secured the three sires on behalf of McRae Pastoral Company, for their large beef production herd.
AucionsPlus played a big part in the sale with 13 bulls selling to a gross of $200,000 to average $15,385.
Advertisement
First-time Circle 8 buyer Nicholas Craig, manager of KR Reed, Chatsbury at Taralga, was one of the main volume buyers at the sale, securing 11 bulls to a top of $20,000 for the first bull of the day Circle 8 S581 and an average of $14,727
The 7000-acre property runs 800 Angus breeders and 20 to 25 bulls, and will be used across on a combination of heifers and cows.
The bulls fit Mr Craig's criteria of milk, growth rates and temperament.
Mr Craig said, we have been coming here for the last two months, and we liked their softness and temperament,
"Temperament is very important to us - they will do better when they're quiet and they were very good quality, an even draft of bulls across the board. that allowed you to select nearly any bull that was presented."
Leonie Lawson, Bradley's Flats Pastoral, Black Springs, purchased five bulls for a top of $20,000 and an averaged $12,667.
Advertisement
"We were really impressed with the young yearling bulls and the evenness of the bulls," she said.
"We were looking for bulls with moderate calving ease, and this year, in particular, we were looking for bulls for second calf cows."
Another first-time buyer, David Wells, Hannaford, Queensland, operates a commercial Angus herd, running approximately 600 breeders.
He purchased a total of three bulls to a top of $18,000, averaging $15,333.
Mr Wells said he came to the Circle 8 sale with high-performing genetics specifically in mind.
"It is very interesting to see some of the different genetics that Jeremy had available," he said.
Advertisement
"You can look at the figures on paper all you want, but visually I have to like the bull as well - that's why I am here," he said.
"I thought they were an amazing line of bulls here today - very even and hit the mark of what i was looking for," he said.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien with John Settree and Andrew Wishart as the auctioneers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.