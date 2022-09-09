Angus breed records fell on two occasions at the Circle 8 Angus female sale, Marulan, as an explosive sale ring experienced breeders chasing yearling heifers to tops of $140,000.
The records came off the back of the Cooper family taking the courageous step to offer the entire S drop of their heifer line, which created a frenzy with buyers that saw an opportunity to buy the best on offer.
When an opportunity knock's we take it with both hands- Robert Mackenzie, Mackas Black Angus Beef
The first record to fall was the sale of Circle 8 Rosebud S669, who broke the record as the highest price unjoined yearling Angus heifer to be sold at auction at $140,000.
The second was a five-year-old record set by the Millah Murrah Angus stud, Bathurst, for the highest averaging registered Angus female sale in the country at $13,709 in 2017.
That record was smashed by Circle 8 with an impressive $20,950 for a total clearance of 78 young yearling females.
Record-breaking heifer Circle 8 Rosebud S669 was a daughter of HPCA Proceed, out of Circle 8 E11 Rosebud L122, and was purchased by Robert Mackenzie, director of Macka's Australian Black Angus Beef, Gloucester, for $140,000.
Mr Mackenzie said "we followed our simple philosophy of pedigree, phenotype and performance in our selection and Rosebud S669 fit like a glove for us".
Macka's incorporates eight properties totaling 16,000 acres running 3500 commercial Angus breeders.
He took the sale by storm, flying in to the sale by helicopter with his son Jack Mackenzie, Andrew Shofay and Corey Ireland.
The group approached the sale to strategically select key heifers for their stud operation, focussing on structure and marbling traits.
"We operate a boxed beef program, and this shows our customers that we are committed to strengthening the genetics, not only in our stud operation but strengthening the genetics right through our commercial herd - so we are offering a quality product from paddock to plate," he said.
Mr Mackenzie also secured the last years top-priced bull, Circle 8 R509, at the 2021 bull sale, for $55,000.
Mr Mackenzie bought seven females in total to the sale top to average an impressive $39,714, including one of the top females in the draft.
"A near perfect structured female with outstanding feet and legs, combined with an extraordinary shoulder and neck extension, carrying a magnificent brood yet feminine Angus head and strong jaw, with tremendous thickness over the top and down the hind leg coupled with a beautiful softness of skin and deepness of side to give her the capacity we are looking for in our cow herd," he said.
"Her performance record is outstanding being moderate for birth through to 600-day growth, very good milk and carcass data second to none, +5.8 for EMA, +1.0 for rib, +2.0 for rump, +5.7 for IMF which puts her in the top 1% of the breed and provides a truly exceptional set of data for our program.
He said, its not often a female that provides all three of the breeding pillars we require in our program comes along, but we are fortunate in this case Circle 8 Rosebud S669 has, so we can't wait to incorporate her into the Macka's Program, which demonstrates our commitment and vision for the industry.
Pushing Mr Mackenzie all the way on the top heifers was Mark Barnett, Barnett Angus, Westbury, Tasmania, who paid to $66,000 for Circle 8 Rosebud S543, in a draft of 12 heifers, averaging a staggering $27,500.
Mr Barnett was also the loosing bidder on the top heifer, pushing Mr Mackenzie all the way.
Mr Barnett said he came to the sale with the intention to buy young heifers from the Circle 8 Rosebud L110 female line and was unable to pick the one he wanted, so he bought as many as he could.
"Their mother has outproduced herself and I wanted a line of heifers to replicate what their mother could do and continue that family line on in my herd," he said.
"My goal is that one or two of these heifers will be able to replicate what their mum did and more and when that happens, we will have something very exciting," he said.
Mr Barnett was very complimentary of stud principal Jeremy Cooper and believed he had established a genuine value for Angus females by offering the entire S drop and the chance for people to buy the best.
"No one I know has offered the entire drop and chance to secure these ultimate females and what Jeremy has started the industry will follow, with a new market for high end females."
"With the large amount of high price bulls around and all backed by high quality mothers, this sale will set a precedent for people to offer and chase those high end females to produce these elite sires," he said.
"He has done a terrific job of focusing on phenotypically superior animals, so they look good, they are sound, their structure is good, and they taste good because they have a lot of marbling in them and a lot of good carcase value."
AuctionsPlus was alight with action securing $534,000 in females, with 34 lots selling online to a top of $50,000 and averaging $15,706 across their purchases.
Laird and Sonya Morgan, Arubial, Condamine, Queensland, played at the top end, securing five females to a top of $30,000, averaging $23,600.
Stirling Pastoral Company, Bathurst, secured two heifers, including the $52,000 Circle 8 Rosebud S568 female, by Baldridge Command C036, who displayed great carcase attributes, strong IMF and positive fats.
Bill Cornell, Culcairn, worked the phones for Ardno Livestock Trust, Mt Gambier, South Australia, who secured four heifers to a top of $28,000, to average $21,000 across the draft.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien with John Settree and Andrew Wishart as the auctioneers.
