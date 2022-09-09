The Land
Home/Beef

Angus breed records fell at Circle 8 female sale

By Brett Tindal & Hayley Warden
Updated September 9 2022 - 10:34am, first published 9:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Settree, Nutrien Studstock Dubbo, Carmen and Jeremy Cooper, Circle 8 Angus, Marulan, Robert and Jack Mackenzie, Corey Ireland and Andrew Shofay, Mackas Black Angus Beef, Gloucester.

Angus breed records fell on two occasions at the Circle 8 Angus female sale, Marulan, as an explosive sale ring experienced breeders chasing yearling heifers to tops of $140,000.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.