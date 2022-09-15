The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Celebrating 50 years of women students at Tocal College

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
September 15 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tocal College held a dinner on August 27 to celebrate a very significant milestone in the educator's history - 50 years since its first intake of female students.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.