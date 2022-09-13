Longtime breeders of fine wool Merino rams, Winston and Sue McDonald, Royalla Merino stud, Wallendbeen, penned 40 rams yesterday for their annual auction.
Repeat buyers underpinned the sale when 35 rams sold to a top price of $8000 and average price of $2735.
The top priced ram Lot 2 was bought by Michael Lowe, Crookwell.
Mr Lowe is a past winner of the annual ANZ Agribusiness Crookwell flock ewe competition and he is focused on breeding Merino sheep which suits the high rainfall district.
The ram had the fleece measurements of 18.2 micron, 2.7 standard deviation, 14.6 coefficient of variation and 99.8pc comfort factor.
Boorowa district woolgrowers CC and SM Braid bought seven rams to a top of $5750 and Dymock Ag, took ten rams home to a top of $6500.
The Dymock family are past winners of the ANZ Agribusiness Boorowa flock ewe competition.
The sale was settled by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Crookwell, with Tim Woodham, Nutrien, Wagga Wagga, taking the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.