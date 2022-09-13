Quality rams for value was the consensus from those who attended the 5th On Property Ram Sale held hear Gilgandra.
Overall 47 of 73 Border Leicester rams sold to $4200 for an average of $1782.
Topping the sale at $4200 was Cooinda tag 210031 which was purchased by Finclue Pty Ltd, Coonamble.
The July-drop ram was sired by Cooinda 19 101 and was in the top 25 per cent for post weaning weight.
Two rams reached the equal second top price of $2800.
An undisclosed buyer purchased tag 210256 which was a July-drop ram sired by Cooinda 19101. The ram was in the top 5pc for post weaning weight.
The other equal second top priced ram was tag 210124, purchased by DG Milgate, Mallarra Stud, Coonamble.
Mr Milgate said he really like the Cooinda rams and had been purchasing out of their on property sale since its commencement.
"It is a local and really good stud with high quality rams," Mr Milgate said.
Breeding about 50 rams per year, Mr Milgate was looking for replacement rams for his flock which was about 100 stud Border Leicester ewes.
PJ Barber and Son, Narromine, purchased a notable 16 rams during the sale for an average of $1685, and LA Barber Trust, also of Narromine, purchased six rams to average $1566.
Purchasing on behalf of the two repeat volume buyers was Joe Donnolan, Narromine who said both studs were looking for rams to join their first cross breeding flocks.
"They were chasing big frame rams that were just top quality," Mr Donnolan said.
"They wanted well bred rams and they are very good here at Cooinda," he said.
Also securing six rams in the sale was Tom Payne, Dubbo, with an average of $1400 across his draft.
Cooinda's Cherie Pagan said she was very happy with the rams put up.
"It is a buyers market this year and we still have excellent rams available," Mrs Pagan said.
The stud interest and support was really promising, its encouraging to see other studs looking to use our genetics," she said.
The sale was conducted by CPS Thomas and Elders, Dubbo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.