In the space of nearly two weeks, the Santa Gertrudis breed has seen records for bulls smashed twice.
At today's annual Santa Central Sale, outside Clifton, Qld, the mark was further eclipsed by $15,000 when the 21-month-old, Glenn Oaks Sterling S314 (PP), sold for a new Australian record, $175,000.
Bred and offered by Scott and Wendy Ferguson and family, Glenn Oaks stud, Nobby, Qld, the 856 kg son of Yarrawonga N138 (P) posted an EMA of 146 sq cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 12 and 8mm respectively.
After a short and fierce bidding duel, a partnership involving Neil and Rosalie Watson, Watasanta stud, Tamworth, and Luke and Carly Baker, Annabranch stud, Wandoan, Qld emerged as the new owners.
Losing bidders were the Kilcock stud, Deniliquin.
At the start of the month, at the inaugural Nioa RL Pastoral Production Sale, Allora, Qld, Riverina Roland Sanchez R88 (ET) (PP) offered by Rob and Lorraine Sinnamon, Riverina stud, Kyogle, claimed the record at $160,000, selling to the Wheatley and Nioa Partnership.
At Santa Central, all 89 classified bulls sold to average $15,315 to record a 92 per cent clearance of the catalogue for the 12 vendors resulting in a $1.363 million gross.
Last year, 101 bulls sold to average $21,213 to gross $2.143 million to record a 91 per cent clearance rate.
Glenn Oaks recorded a spectacular day in the ring when earlier in the offering they sold their $90,000 entry, Glenn Oaks Somesby S64 (P).
The 21-month-old, 856 kg son of Goolagong Leopard L26 (AI) (P) sold in a three quarter share full possession arrangement to Luke and Carly Baker, Annabranch stud, Wandoan, Qld.
Losing bidder on the bull were the Hatton family, Diamond H stud, Chinchilla, Qld.
Jason and Kylie Bruggemann and family, Triple S stud, Wandoan outlaid $65,000 to secure the 22-month-old, Bullamakinka Sonic S44 (P) offered and sold by Craig Hindle, Bullamakinka stud, Toobeah, Qld.
Weighing 892 kg with an EMA of 145 sq cm, and rib and rump fat measurements of 12 and 9mm respectively, Sonic was from a granddaughter of the ever consistent, Canowindra Gold Edition.
Geographically the buying gallery stretched from Deniliquin in southern New South Wales to Greenvale in North Queensland.
