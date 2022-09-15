The Land

Local dynamics to limit wheat price upside, but some opportunity for prices to lift

By Dennis Voznesenski
September 15 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Temporary price opportunities may appear before mid-October, when local harvest ramps up, and after April 2023, when large volumes of domestic wheat are exported. Photo: Shutterstock/ESB Professional

Global wheat prices have declined by more than 40 per cent since the price peak in early March.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.