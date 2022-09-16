Dozen sheep rescued in state's central west

The State Emergency Services have rescued a dozen sheep that were trapped in floodwater in the state's central west.
As the sheep were relocated to higher ground at Canowindra, residents from three regional towns are bracing for floodwater.
On top of that there are 13 other river systems on flood warnings after a deluge of rain across the state.
A moderate flood warning has been issued for Tamworth after 70mm overnight while the Macquarie River at Dubbo could reach the moderate flood level (7.9m) tonight.
A number of roads in Dubbo are closed or have been blocked off including Bligh St and the road between Wellington and Molong has been cut.
There is possible major flooding expected at Warren on Monday that now sits at minor flood level today with moderate forecasted for the weekend.
Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist, Neale Fraser said the rainfall that occurred overnight on Thursday had increased flood warnings across the state.
"There is a lot of water flowing making its way down river," Mr Fraser said.
For now the rain has finished.
But Mr Fraser said there would be more rainfall to add to the system on Tuesday and on Wednesday there would be widespread rain across most the NSW.
It won't be as much as the last system but he said to expect from 10mm up to 40mm of rain in a large area.
The highest rainfall up to 9am today was at Mt Lindsay with 77mm and 68mm for Pilliga.
Meanwhile the State Emergency Services (SES) has attended 52 jobs since midnight at Orange, Bathurst, Wellington and Forbes as well as 13 flood rescues in the same time.
"While we have received calls regarding animals in flood water, the majority of the flood rescue calls received since midnight have been as a result of people driving into flood water," NSW SES spokesperson Greg Nash said.
"Be aware that yesterday's rain will impact a number of river systems around the state and river heights may change quickly."
There is minor to moderate flooding is possible along parts of the Gwydir, Peel, Namoi, Castlereagh, Upper Lachlan, Belubula and Tumut Rivers, with minor to major flooding possible along the Macquarie River. Minor flooding is also possible along the Bell, Bogan and Upper Murray Rivers and Mandagery Creek.
In the Upper Lachlan catchment minor to moderate flooding is occurring and a flood warning is current, with renewed rises and prolonged flooding likely with the forecast rainfall.
Many of NSW dams are near or at capacity.
The rainfall for the seven days to 9am yesterday included Orange 68mm, Wellington 52mm, Young 50mm, Dubbo 48m, Temora 42mm, West Wyalong 38mm, Griffith 36mm, Cowra 35mm, Thredbo 34mm, Narrandera 33mm, Condobolin 32mm, Wagga Wagga 31m, Tamworth 27mm, Gunnedah 27mm and Narrabri 26mm.
