The Land
Towns under flood threat as several warnings issued across NSW

Samantha Townsend
By Samantha Townsend
Updated September 16 2022 - 6:21am, first published 6:00am
Dozen sheep rescued in state's central west

The State Emergency Services have rescued a dozen sheep that were trapped in floodwater in the state's central west.

