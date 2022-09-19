Royalla Merino rams top at $8000, av $2735

The top price of $8000 was a feature for the annual Merino ram sale conducted on behalf of Winston and Sue McDonald, Royalla Merino stud, Wallendbeen, last Tuesday.
Return buyers from the local districts supported the sale, where Mr McDonald presented a very even line of one year old rams.
Mr and Mrs McDonald penned 40 rams and were very pleased to sell 35 for $2735 average price.
The top priced ram was bought by Michael Lowe, Crookwell, who thought the ram outstanding for the style of his fleece on a great carcass.
"He is a very correct sheep with a sweet wool," Mr Lowe said.
"I liked his length of staple and fleece density, which was very soft to handle and with good nourishment."
The measurements of the ram's fleece indicated 18.2 micron, 2.7 standard deviation, 14.6 coefficient of variation and 99.8 percent comfort factor.
Mr Lowe has been a regular entrant in the ANZ Agribusiness Crookwell flock ewe competition, and he has had enormous success taking the shortwool prize on many occasions.
Volume buyers included CC and SM Braid, Boorowa, who purchased seven rams to a top of $5750, and Dymock Ag, Boorowa, who added ten new sires to their genetic strength to a top price of $6500.
The sheep breed by Dymock Ag, operated by Murray Dymock and his father John, have had considerable success in the annual ANZ Agribusiness Boorowa flock ewe competition.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien stud stock, Crookwell, with Tim Woodham, taking on auctioneering duties.
