The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Royalla Merino rams top at $8000, av $2735

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 19 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top price - Tim Woodham and Ally Jaffrey, Nutrien stud stock, buyer Michael Lowe, Crookwell with vendor Winston McDonald. Photo: supplied

The top price of $8000 was a feature for the annual Merino ram sale conducted on behalf of Winston and Sue McDonald, Royalla Merino stud, Wallendbeen, last Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.