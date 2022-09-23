The Land

Hopes fade for wheat growers in Argentina as winter drought rolls into third La Nina

By Grain Brokers Australia
September 23 2022 - 1:00am
Wheat farmers in some regions of Argentina are reportedly abandoning hope of any production this season. Photo: Shutterstock/Pancho Casagrande

Crop conditions in Argentina appear to be going from bad to worse, with much of the country's farming zones facing the worst drought in about 30 years.

