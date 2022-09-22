One and hundred and ten Merino and Poll Merino rams were on offer today at The Yanko, Jerilderie, on behalf of Ian, Heather and Hugh Cameron.
For the past five years genomic samples have been collected from all rams bred, which provides full pedigree, and aids in the selection of industry leading sires.
The excellent season at The Yanko has resulted in high lamb survival, where 162pc lambs were marked from maiden twin ewes.
In the sale catalogue, Ian Cameron wrote that the breeding objective at The Yanko continues to focus on uncomplicated animals showing high value fleeces of quality and quantity, with early growth and good reproductive traits.
At the Elders Riverina Sheep Expo at Deniliquin in August, the Cameron family were awarded the Northern Supreme Clip of the Year for 2012/22.
During the auction, a top price of $12,000 was recorded while 99 from 110 rams sold for $2573.23 average price.
Geoff Longmire, Longmire Ag, Sandigo, was the buyer of Lot 3, a heterozygous poll son of Charinga 19.330 with fleece figures of 20.3micron, 3.3 standard deviation, 16.4 coefficient of variation and 99.2pc comfort factor.
The Australian Sheep Breeding Values of the ram indicated 135 greasy fleece weight percentage, -1.11 yearling fibre diameter, 34.7 yearling clean fleece weight (top five percent), 5.7 post weaning weight, 6.2 yearling weight, with 187 MerinoPlus Index (top five pc) and 176 Dual Purpose Plus Index.
Mr Longmire was impressed by the scale and productive capacity of his new sire.
"His depth of body, his enormous body which filled the pen," Mr Longmire said.
"And he has a big fleece - it is one thing to have a big body or a big fleece but to have them together is hard to find."
Mr Longmire said he 'glances' at the figures, but if the ram's conformation hasn't appealed, there isn't any point in considering the measurements.
"I'm a traditional Merino breeder, looking for big wool weights and good carcass," he said.
"But I'm swinging to the poll sheep for their ease of handling in the yards and they are just as productive as the Merino."
He was advised in his selection by his sheep classer Michael Elmes, SmartStock, Narrandera.
The sale was interfaced with Auctions Plus, was settled by Nutrien, Finley, with Elders Jerilderie, with Nick Gray (Elders) and Peter Godbolt (Nutrien) taking the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.