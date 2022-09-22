The Land
Macquarie Dohne's largest offering sends rams to five states

By Kate Loudon
September 22 2022 - 10:00am
Paul Dooley, Tamworth, Bruce Bright and Tom Pollard, Peter Milling and Co, Dubbo, Chris Clemson, Clemson Hiscox and Co Pty Ltd, Walgett, and vendor John Nadin, Macquarie Dohne Stud, Ballimore, with the $8000 top priced ram.

A clearance of 96 per cent was achieved at the Macquarie Dohne Stud's 19th Annual Production Ram sale held on property near Ballimore. This sale of 231 rams was the largest offering of Dohne rams ever from one vendor.

Livestock Writer

