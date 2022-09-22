A clearance of 96 per cent was achieved at the Macquarie Dohne Stud's 19th Annual Production Ram sale held on property near Ballimore. This sale of 231 rams was the largest offering of Dohne rams ever from one vendor.
Overall, 222 of 231 rams sold to a top of $8000 for an average of $3000.
Topping the sale at $8000 was MD214702, purchased by O'Brien Dohne, Kyancutta, SA.
Coming from the Wardry line, the son of MD191457 was in the top 10 per cent for yearling number of lambs born and yearling number of lambs weaned, and the top 20pc for the Dohne + index at 167.
Purchasing 35 rams was long term client O'Brien Brigalows Pastoral Co, Walgett.
Michael O'Brien said he thought the rams looked magnificent and was very pleased with the line of rams he was taking home.
Joining about 6500 ewes, Mr O'Brien said the weather he had received on his black soiled plains at Walgett mean he would be able to run even more Dohnes.
Clemson Hiscox and Co's Chris Clemson, Walgett, said there was a beautiful line up of sheep that had "come up a treat" after the wet weather Macquarie had received in the leadup to the sale.
The sale was conducted by Clemson Hiscox and Co Pty Ltd, Walgett, with auctioneers Paul Dooley, Tamoworth, and Tom Pollard, Peter Milling and Co, Dubbo, taking bids.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.