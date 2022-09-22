The Land
Strong averages and support from bidders at inaugural Nyngan Dorper Sale

KB
By Kasey Bogie
Updated September 22 2022 - 11:29pm, first published 11:00pm
The $4750 top-priced ram Amarula 211835 with Harry Thuaux, Nutrien Warren, Richard Thomas, Nutrien Nyngan, John Settree, Nutrien Dubbo and Sam Kirkby, Amarula.

Five vendors, which included Amarula, Bilgamma, Dalman Downs, Winrae and Whynot Dorpers came together for the Inaugural Nyngan Dorper and White Dorper Sale on Thursday, which saw support from many local buyers.

