Five vendors, which included Amarula, Bilgamma, Dalman Downs, Winrae and Whynot Dorpers came together for the Inaugural Nyngan Dorper and White Dorper Sale on Thursday, which saw support from many local buyers.
Held at the Nyngan Showground, the sale averaged $2333 with the Dorpers achieving $2379 and the White Dorpers $2242.
With three rams being sold for over $4000, the top-priced ram was White Dorper, Amarula 211835, which sold for $4750 and was purchased by Leanne Burrans, East Nyngan.
Ms Burrans currently runs a commercial flock of White Dorpers, Poll Dorset and Aussie Whites. The ram was purchased to increase carcass in her flock. Only purchasing the one, she was drawn to the ram's phenotype.
"I looked at the ram and thought he was one of the best ones there," said Leanne Burrans.
The second-top price ram, Dorper, Amarula 210397, sold for $4500 to Peter Rees, Nyngan.
Three generation of the Rees Family were present at the sale and they commended the vendors on coming together to bring quality Dorpers to a central location. Peter Rees has been running Dorpers for 20 years and looks for well-rounded, quality stock.
In the breakdown, there were 107 rams on offer, 69 of which were Dorper and 38 White Dorper. Both were highly sort after with 31 out of 38 White Dorpers sold to reach a clearance rate of 82 per cent and 62 out of 69 Dorpers sold to a clearance rate of 90 per cent. The total clearance rate of the sale was 87 per cent.
One of the volume buyers included David Russel, Budda Station Pastoral Company, Tilpa. Purchasing nineteen in total to average $2171.
This sale was significant, not only because it was the first of many, but donations were also made to the "R U OK?" charity to raise awareness of mental health in rural areas. John Settree of Nutrien stud stock, Dubbo, specifically chose this sale to wear the trade mark AuctionsPlus "starting conversations" shirt to support the "R U OK?" charity and raise donations with the support of the vendors.
Ten percent of the average price was donated by each of the vendors. AuctionsPlus and Nutrien matched this donation meaning a total of $3500 was raised for the cause.
"It's a really important thing, that as an industry and community we are more aware of mental health now and it's a great opportunity to raise more awareness and support the charity," Mr Settree said.
"(The vendors) travelled for several hundred kilometres away to give purchasers an opportunity."
The location "suited the pastoral western areas as well as the inside country" added Brad Wilson, Nutrien Dubbo.
All of the vendors commented on how well the stock were presented and that the venue paved the way for a good sale. They also noted that it was well supported and are looking forward being a part of the sale again in the future.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Dubbo and Nyngan, with John Settree as auctioneer.
