The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Bob Freebairn shares highlights from 40 years of his Down to Earth column

By Bob Freebairn
October 2 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Better crop, pasture and soil management have been themes for this column, now running for 40 years (first issue was October 7, 1982). That's about 2090 issues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.