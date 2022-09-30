Dunbogan Merino Stud's ram sale, held on Tuesday at Dunedoo Showground, attracted buyers from western parts of the state, Mudgee, Dunedoo, Coolah and Bathurst.
The Roberts family, Elong Elong, sold 70 of 80 rams offered, to a top of $3250 and average of $2035.
Long-term client Michael Green, Parkes, paid the top price of $3250 for the structurally correct, heavy cutting wool ram, a horned son of Roseville Park ram RP19-004.
"I have bought rams from Nigel before and I really like the Roseville Park genetics," Mr Green said.
"I liked the ram's size, his micron suited our breeding operation. The wool had style, crimp and boldness."
Measuring a 17.6-micron fleece with a standard deviation of 3.2, coefficient of variation of 18.2 per cent, and a comfort factor of 100pc, the ram weighed 117 kilograms.
It was the first drop of Poll Merino rams offered by the stud, which were well received by buyers.
Nutrien Stud Stock Dubbo agent Brad Wilson said more rams were offered this year, which resulted in a reduced sale average.
"A highlight of the sale was that there were half a dozen new buyers there, so it was good to see some new faces," Mr Wilson said.
Commercial woolgrowers were looking for typical Dunbogan types, with wools that can handle any environment.
"Buyers were chasing those wool with cut but also rams with good carcase quality as well - a dual purpose type with a soft handling wool," Mr Wilson said.
"The Roberts are using a type that is delivering a lot of breeding predictability."
Mr Wilson said the rams had handled the season well given the excessively wet conditions.
"It's been a really tough year for sheep with the weather, but they have handled it really well, the rams presented really well and were probably among the heaviest they have ever offered," he said.
The auction was conducted by Nutrien Mudgee with John Settree as auctioneer.
