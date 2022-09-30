The Land
Dunbogan Merino rams hit $3250, average $2035

Hayley Warden
Hayley Warden
September 30 2022 - 1:00am
The $3250 ram with Dunbogan Merino Stud classer Stuart Murdoch, Brad Wilson, Nutrien, stud principal Nigel Roberts, and Al Mitchell.

Dunbogan Merino Stud's ram sale, held on Tuesday at Dunedoo Showground, attracted buyers from western parts of the state, Mudgee, Dunedoo, Coolah and Bathurst.

