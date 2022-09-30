The Land
One Oak Poll Merino sold 100 for average $3905

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
September 30 2022 - 8:00am
Top price - Andrew Combe, Elders, Alastair Wells, One Oak Poll Merino, buyers Donald, Will and Ann Bull, Conargo, and One Oak Poll Merino sheep breeding consultant Michael Elmes.

For their annual on-property ram sale, Alistair and Natasha Wells, One Oak Poll Merino stud, Jerilderie, offered 110 rams for sale today.

