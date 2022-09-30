For their annual on-property ram sale, Alistair and Natasha Wells, One Oak Poll Merino stud, Jerilderie, offered 110 rams for sale today.
One Oak Poll Merino stud is a family run business focusing on breeding a heavier cutting, plainer bodied Poll Merino sheep which is early maturing, with bright, bulky soft, wools .
Established in 1963, One Oak Poll has been breeding Poll Merinos for over 50 years - this is our third generation.
On their website, Mr Wells wrote they are solely focused on breeding Poll Merinos for ourselves and our clients and are passionate about what we do.
"This year's line up of rams are we believe, the best we have put forward at auction and show a depth of wool quality throughout," he said.
"They represent our breeding objective to balance meat attributes with a volume of quality wool, whilst maintaining a focus on conformation and constitution.
"The average raw data of the auctions rams are; MIC-18.2, SD-3.3, CV-18.2, CF-99.6."
Sale results:
100/110 rams sold
90.9pc clearance
$28,000 top price
$3905 average price
The top priced ram, Lot 2, a son of Red 31 was bought by Donald, Ann and Will Bull, Conargo.
They were advised in their selection by Clyde McKenzie, Elders, Deniliquin..
The fleece measurements of the ram indicated 20.2 micron, 3.5 standard deviation, 17.4 co-efficient of variation and 99.5pc comfort factor.
The second top price at $10,000 was paid by Henry Armstrong, Pemcaw Merino stud, Dunedoo, for Lot 4, another son of Red 31.
The sale was settled by Nutrien Finley, with Elders Jerilderie and listed on AuctionsPlus and Peter Godbolt (Nutrien) and Harry Cousens (Elders) taking the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.