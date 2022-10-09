The Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

University of Sydney provides update on science behind cereal genetic rust protection

By Bob Freebairn
October 9 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Comprehensive tables detailing leaf rust, stem rust and stripe rust response and disease resistance genotypes of current Australian wheat, durum and triticale varieties are important.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.