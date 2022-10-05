The Land
Home/Studstock

Red Hill Australian Whites were highly sort after with people travelling great distances to view the line-up on offer.

KB
By Kasey Bogie
Updated November 15 2022 - 12:18pm, first published October 5 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The $19,000 top-priced ram, Red Hill 210815, with Robert, Leanne Endacott, Aimee, Josh Toole, Jessica, Ethan Endacott, Red Hill and Brad Wilson, Nutrien Dubbo. Photos: Kasey Bogie
Ethan, Jessica Endacott, Josh, Aimee Toole, Leanne Endacott, Deb Morrison, John Settree, Brad Wilson, and Robert Endacott with the second top priced ram.
The $17,000 third top-priced ram, with Ethan Endacott, Aimee Toole, James, Noah, Alicia, Millie and Steve Whale, Gollan, Jessica Endacott and Josh Toole, Red Hill.

The Endacott family were overjoyed with the results of their 8th annual Red Hill Aussie White on-property sale at Wongarbon, last Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KB

Kasey Bogie

Livestock Sales Representative

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.