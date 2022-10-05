The Endacott family were overjoyed with the results of their 8th annual Red Hill Aussie White on-property sale at Wongarbon, last Thursday.
Overall, 11 of 11 stud rams and 89 of 89 flock rams sold for a full clearance.
Stud rams sold to a top of $19,000 to average $11,818, and the flock rams reached $8,500 to average $4117.
In total, 47 of 100 stud ewes sold to a top of $4000 and averaged $2698.
The $19,000 sale topper, Red Hill 210815, was purchased by JBM Agriculture, Wellington, via an online bid.
The twin-born ram was sired by Tattykeel 180204 and weighed 104 kilograms at twelve months old.
Deb Morrison, Banksia Australian Whites, Inverleigh, Vic, bought the $18,000 second top-price ram, Red Hill 210006.
Sired by Tattykeel 190901, the April-drop ram weighed 104kg.
Ms Morrison said she was drawn to the ram for his overall capacity and size.
She said the ram would be a great addition to her stud and believed the characteristics would allow for improvement of her flock.
"He is incredibly well structured, balanced, with very good muscle capacity and length," Ms Morrison said.
Being a return buyer, Ms Morrison also purchased one ewe at auction for $2000, which was Red Hill 210502.
This was a September-drop lamb, sired by Tattykeel 180204.
She said purchasing these sheep was part of her aim to continually improve the genetics of her flock.
"The line-up of sheep on offer were fantastic," she said. "The quality is certainly not to be looked past."
Four stud ewes were sold for the top price of $4000 with Joe and Steve Pederick, San Souci Australian Whites, Tamworth, purchasing one of these tops along with two others.
Mr Pederick's draft of ewes averaged $3167. He said he was extremely impressed with the Red Hill offering.
"This was a really great line up of ewes. We are chasing those elite ewes with balance and depth," Mr Pederick said.
"We purchased, what we feel, are the three best ewes in the sale," he said.
He said that the ewes had "the style and depth through the carcase that we look for" and are "showing great potential for their age."
Mr Pederick also looked for ewes that were maternal and had the potential to be put in lamb to the rams within his stud.
Mr Pedrick also believed the April-drop ewe he purchased was a standout amongst the younger ewes offered.
He also thought the sale was outstanding and the "pricing reflected the stud ram line up."
"The general public understands that there is quality sheep at Red Hill and have confidence that they will get results," said Mr Pederick.
Volume buyers included Calindary Station, Packsaddle NSW, purchasing 15 flock rams in total which averaged $3567.
Another volume buyer was the Price family from Korringle, purchasing one stud ram, Red Hill 210483 for $11,000 and seven stud ewes to a top of $3500, averaging $2571.
Leanne Endacott, Red Hill, said the feedback the stud had received had been overwhelmingly positive and she was pleased with the quality of sheep they were able to offer.
"We look for good carcase, growth weight and structure," she said.
"People have been saying they were really impressed with what they have seen and I think that is reflected in the prices."
"It was great to be able to share the success of the day with everyone in the family," Mrs Endacott said.
Joint auctioneer Brad Wilson, Nutrien Stud Stock, Dubbo, said there was some good western orders and clients were seeking the Red Hill Australian Whites as they were handling that country well.
He also said there was a lot of interest from local and interstate buyers.
Mr Wilson said "the stud rams where in high demand and the ewes that were scanned in lamb were also chased."
"The rams on offer were a really good standard at affordable prices," he added.
He also said how well the sheep were presented and the sheep offered had "great carcase and bone that are a good type."
"Repeat clients keep coming back and say that the rams have longevity and are structurally correct," said Mr Wilson.
The sale was conducted by Nutrien Dubbo with Brad Wilson and John Settree as auctioneers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.