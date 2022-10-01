The Land
Home/Sheep & Goats

Tattykeel donates proceeds from $45,000 ram to Spinal Cord Injuries Australia

JW
By Julia Wythes
October 1 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
QPL's Craig Pellow, Phil Pellow, Tattykeel's James Gilmore, Jess Pellow and Spinal Cord Injuries Australia's Steve Macready with the $45,000 ram.

It was an emotional moment at the recent Tattykeel Australian White sale when the hammer fell on a ram whose proceeds would be donated to a very special cause.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JW

Julia Wythes

National agricultural features journalist

National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.