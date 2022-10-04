The Land
Home/Machinery

West Wyalong feeder claims Aussie award at Henty

Denis Howard
By Denis Howard
October 4 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Hume Council deputy mayor, Cr Annette Schilg, with Steele Steel's Dan Draper and Courtney Plane. Photo: Denis Howard

The Henty Machinery Field Days are all about new technology and the Greater Hume Shire Australian Machine of the Year Award is about homegrown innovation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denis Howard

Denis Howard

Senior Journalist, The Land

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.