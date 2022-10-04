The Land
Barellan celebrates nation's pioneer heritage with record crowd

October 4 2022 - 8:00pm
The Barellan team comprised 23 horses and three foals being driven by experience teamsters Steve Johnson, Lake Cargelligo, Bruce Bandy, Barellan, and Aleks Berzin, Exeter, with Phillip Thomson on the brake, parade at the 2022 The Good Old Days Festival. Images Kim Woods

The Good Old Days Festival set a new single day attendance record and one of the nation's biggest gatherings of draught animals as it roared back to life on October 1-2 after a two-year hiatus.

