Getting farm exports back on track

Farmers in NSW produce more than $17 billion worth of food and fibre every year, or about 25 per cent of total national production, and we're working on ways to be even more productive.
But we're being held back by inefficiencies in our supply chains that are a real bottleneck in terms of exports.
During the crippling years of drought, little attention needed to be paid to how we were transporting and exporting our produce when most was destined for the domestic market. But now, with record productivity and our grains sector in particular having a larger stake in the global market, how are we adjusting to make the most of this huge opportunity?
NSW Farmers is looking at ways to ease bottlenecks in the state through the new Modernising Rail Infrastructure Taskforce. Our members believe we need to take a closer look at the ageing rail infrastructure and port access constraints that are holding our farmers back. And with a state election around the corner, the timing could not be better.
We have long argued for stronger port access for growers, and we're not alone. For those in the north and west of the state, the Port of Newcastle represents a significant opportunity, but anticompetitive state and federal laws have drastically limited the effectiveness of this port.
That's not to say we are favouring the north over the south. The South West Illawarra Rail Link would improve agricultural connections to Port Kembla, another key gateway to export markets, particularly for farmers in the south.
Every year we allow our freight infrastructure to slowly age is a year we would miss a major opportunity for growth. We need to evolve our rail infrastructure and access to the ports connecting our farmers to the world. I'm proud to chair this new taskforce, and we will be putting these issues firmly on the state election agenda.
