The Land
Re-boot for Wonderview Poll Herefords with purchase of Kanimbla herd

JB
By Jamie Brown
October 5 2022 - 7:00pm
Continuation of foundation cow lines factored heavily in the purchase of the entire Kanimbla stud herd by Wonderview Poll Herefords. Pictured is Kanimbla Carmen N081, directly descended from Doonbiddie Carmen N87.

A repeat client with an eye on old family genetics, Jason Caughlan, from Wonderview Poll Hereford Stud at Bowral, has purchased the Kanimbla Poll Hereford herd at Holbrook for an undisclosed sum, following four months of negotiations.

JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

