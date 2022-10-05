A repeat client with an eye on old family genetics, Jason Caughlan, from Wonderview Poll Hereford Stud at Bowral, has purchased the Kanimbla Poll Hereford herd at Holbrook for an undisclosed sum, following four months of negotiations.
The sale now presents owners and long-time managers of 17 years, Jim and Belinda McWilliam, with an opportunity to divest the family of debt and spend the next few years working within the seedstock industry abroad.
"We plan to stay heavily involved in the seedstock industry and have several opportunities in the pipeline we want to invest in and this will allow us to do that," Mr McWilliam said. "We are young and have the opportunity of a lifetime to progress. It wasn't an easy decision but change never is."
The sale was finalised in late September.
Mr McWilliam had managed and partnered financially with Mike Todd and Mark Baker, who were long standing clients of the Caughlan family's breeding efforts when they were producing Poll Herefords under the Wonderview brand.
After a financial rebuild following divorce, Mr Caughlan is excited to buy back breeding females descended from his own foundation herd.
Mr Caughlan said he was seeking his preferred phenotype of the kind that embraced the "power and punch" that was more prevalent in Herefords 30 years ago.
"We want to breed 1000 kilogram bulls," he said.
Wonderview was founded by Terry and Paul Caughlan in 1967 at Pheasants Nest via Tahmoor before moving to Bundanoon in 1984 and joining forces with best friends Claude and Greg Ebbeck from Doonbiddie stud. In the subsequent 28 years Doonbiddie Wonderview imported US and Canadian blood, particularly WTK Bond and HF Beyond to breed 18 Sydney Royal Show champions including Doonbiddie Hustler, never beaten in the ring, whose semen was exported all over the world.
Now, with a return in a big and rapid way with the Kanimbla herd, Mr Caughlan along with his sons Harry, Tom and Jac, plan to introduce powerful Danish genetics through the imported semen of Moeskaer bulls, organised through Greg Ebbeck, that include Compass, Pac Man, and Waterloo, all of which will be put to old Doonbiddie Wonderview cow families through the Kanimbla influence, including Joybelle, whose daughter Ebbx Joybelle A42 was a Sydney champion.
Joining of Kanimbla females to Moeskaer sires through Wonderview's artificial insemination program began this week and calves are expected from July-September, 2023. The sale was conducted through agent Scott Myers, H. Francis and Co, Wagga Wagga.
