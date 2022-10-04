The Land

Surrey Farm sold at auction

Mark Phelps
Updated October 4 2022 - 11:54pm, first published 9:30pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
Liverpool Plains property Surrey Farm has sold at a McCulloch Agencies auction.

LIVERPOOL Plains property Surrey Farm has sold at auction for $2.24 million, well above its pre-sale price expectations of $1.8m to $2m.

