Buyers came from across New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria for Egelabra Merino stud's 39th Annual Sale which was held at the Warren showgrounds.
Overall, 194 of 194 rams sold to a top of $18,000 for an average of $4257.
Breaking this down further, 14 of 14 specially selected housed stud rams sold to a top of $18,000 and averaged $7500 while 180 of 180 grass fed rams sold to $7500 and averaged $4005.
Topping the sale at $18,000 was the first ram to go under the hammer, tag 213818, purchased by Danes Fort Merino stud, Crookwell.
The 88.5 kilogram ram had a micron of 18.3, standard deviation of 2.8, coefficient variant of 15.2 per cent, and a comfort of 99.4pc.
Danes Fort's Peter Keary said he was looking for a nice ram with good structure and wool.
"He is a nice big stylish ram with stylish white wool with good crimp," Mr Keary said.
"He ticks all the boxes for me... he is the best ram I have seen here," he said.
Joining about 2000 ewes per year, Mr Keary said the ram would go out with the flock for natural service after Egelabra had extracted semen from the ram for their own use.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien Warren with Paul Dooley taking bids.
