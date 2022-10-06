Dohne rams sold well at Caroonboon

Interstate buyers proved a strong influence today when Margie Pye and her son Sandy presented the ninth southern production ram sale of their Uardry, Calga and DD Dohne ram sale at Caroonboon Station, Wanganella.
On offer were 61 autumn 2021 drop, April-shorn rams which sold to $4750 (4) for an average price of $2438.60 for 57 sold.
Return buyer Bruce Peat with his son Fred, Echuca, paid equal top price for their pick of the offering.
Mr Peat said he likes the style of the Dohne sheep for their ease of husbandry and good returns from lambs and wool, and was attracted to his choice of the catalogue for the correct conformation of the ram.
"He is very strong over his back and has a good loin," Mr Peat said. .
"And the quality of his wool will lift the standard of our flock."
Mr Peat was advised by Nutrien stud stock specialist Stephen Chalmers in his selection.
"The Dohne are good self-replacing ewes and they produce top quality meat," Mr Peat said.
"And the wethers are ideal to go onto feed for export weight."
A long term client Tom Holt, Coonong, Urana, bought three rams at $4750 each in his draft of 12 rams.
Mr Holt admired his selection for their true to Dohne type and production potential.
"These rams have the good Dohne phenotype," he said.
"Their wool is bright, white and lustrous with a beautiful crimp definition.
"They are a very well-balance animal with a sound overall structure."
Speaking after the sale Sandy Pye said he and his mother were very pleased with the result.
"We had a few new buyers supporting the sale and it was encouraging to see loyal clients getting the rams they wanted," he said.
"It was also interesting that our indexing is matching what the clients want to continue lifting their production in the paddock."
The sale was settled by Elders, Deniliquin, with Nutrien Ag Solutions, and Matt O'Connor (Elders) and Peter Godbolt (Nutrien) taking the bids.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
