Angus Youth Roundup supreme exhibit to JSRL heifer

THE 2022 NH Foods Angus Youth National Roundup is underway in Wodonga, Vic this weekend with around 100 competitors participating.
After it was postponed in January, the four-day event has been a roaring success with attendees from NSW, Victoria, Tasmania, South Australia and Western Australia all joining into the fun.
The cattle classes held today were officiated by Moorunga Angus manager Glenn Trout.
Champion bred and owned: JSRL Entice Jestress S18 exhibited by Jack Robson.
Reserve: J&C Prue R107 exhibited by Sophie Halliday.
Junior champion heifer: Bluelake Angus Myola S18 exhibited by Louis Henry.
Reserve: Margni Park Moongarra S28 exhibited by Joey Tindal.
Intermediate champion heifer: JSRL Entice Jestress S18 exhibited by Jack Robson.
Reserve: Goondoola Gold S16 (Red Angus) exhibited by Meg Kealey.
Senior champion heifer: Nampara Skys the Limit S146 exhibited by Emily Hann.
Reserve: Nampara Sweet Pea S84 exhibited by Austin Hann.
Champion commercial animal: TRAC exhibited by Merryn Cox.
Reserve: TRAC exhibited by Madeline Perkins.
Champion bull: Redgums Leo S9 exhibited by Bonnie Cox.
Reserve: Redgums The Dude S1 exhibited by Jake Turner.
Supreme exhibit: JSRL Entice Jestress S18 exhibited by Jack Robson.
MORE TO COME.
