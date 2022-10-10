MEDIA identity Alan Jones AO is selling his beloved Southern Highlands NSW property Elizabeth Farm - Charlieville.
Located at Fitzroy Falls, 15km south east of Moss Vale and 24km north west of Bowral, the landmark property is being sold through Rural Property with a price guide of $15 million to $16 million.
The meticulously maintained 27.5 hectare (68 acre) estate has been owned by Mr Jones for almost 20 years.
The property features a 10 bedroom, eight bathroom homestead set in 12ha of designed gardens, which includes a championshop tennis court and impressive equestrian facilities.
"Growing up as a farmer's son, I developed an addiction for the bush," Mr Jones said.
"I hope in all that I have done since, my loyalty to the cause of the farmer has never diminished.
"That is why, when I bought my Fitzroy Falls property, I dedicated it to my parents, my mother Elizabeth and my father Charlie - the Charlieville, spelt differently, of course, from the town in western Queensland that I know so well.
"Obviously, it is not the property now that I bought.
"I am fastidious about things being the best and I hope that is represented by everything that now exists at the farm."
The architecturally designed 10 bedroom, eight bathroom homestead offers open plan living with high quality finishes.
The residence incorporates two homes under one expansive roofline, delivering generous indoor and outdoor living areas in an idyllic country setting.
The generous floorplan flows from the study, living room, formal dining and sunroom along the western wing through to an open plan kitchen and lounge room in the east wing.
The air-conditioned homestead also has underfloor heating and numerous fireplaces, while the high ceilings provide plenty of natural light.
The garden features sweeping lawns with mature English and native trees complete with a championship tennis court and a pavilion.
Elizabeth Farm also has extensively developed water infrastructure including two bores, 530,000 litres of tank storage, two feature lakes and a dam.
There is also a six box stable with 12 day yards, a flood lit dressage arena and hootenanny shed, a two bedroom manager's cottage, a machinery/workshop and sundry shedding.
Marketing agent Liam Griffiths, Inglis Rural Property, said Elizabeth Farm was arguably one the finest country estates in the Southern Highlands.
"It's point of difference is a homestead that incorporates 20 generous rooms over 1000 square metres accompanied by a fastidiously developed farm," Mr Griffiths said.
"The floorplan seamlessly transitions from indoor to outdoor living, boasting both formal and contemporary spaces, perfect for entertainers and families.
"As a visitor, one quickly sees several decades of Australia's history and Mr Jones' extraordinary accomplishments lining the walls."
Elizabeth Farm is being sold through an expression of interest process, closing on November 17.
Contact Liam Griffiths, 0427 474 900, or Sam Triggs, 0410 683 891, Inglis Rural Property.
