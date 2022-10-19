Jon and Vicki Taylor were passionate about planting trees and in the late 1980s and early 1990s operated a contract business that established plantations of pine and other mixed exotics and native trees. Many species succumbed to frosts and droughts or just didn't grow into suitable trees. Radiata Pine, however, has proven profitable - and yet only a few years ago the market was different and logs from nearby Niangala were being shipped by container to the lowest bidders in China.