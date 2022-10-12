The Land

Thieves take up to 70 goats from a property at Goonumbla, Central West NSW

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
October 12 2022 - 4:00am
Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen a vehicle loaded with goats in the vicinity of Boorr Hill Road, Goonumbla, between October 3-4, 2022.

Producers are being urged to remain vigilant following the theft of goats in the state's Central West.

