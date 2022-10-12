Producers are being urged to remain vigilant following the theft of goats in the state's Central West.
The NSW Rural Crime Prevention team said that approximately 60 to 70 rangeland goats were taken from a property on Boorr Hill Road, Goonumbla, between 2pm on Monday, October 3 and 4pm on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
The goats were varying ages and colours, many with kids aged two to seven months.
It is understood, a number of the young bucks had recently been castrated using elastrator rings.
Tyre tracks were found at the scene and the gate was left open.
Police believe the goats have been herded onto a large vehicle or trailer and driven away.
Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have seen a vehicle loaded with goats in the vicinity between October 3-4, 2022.
Contact Parkes Police Station on 68629999 or Crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.