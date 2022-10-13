The Land

29th annual Rural Women's Gathering

By Simon Chamberlain
October 13 2022 - 9:00pm
More than 100 women from across regional and rural NSW met in Glen Innes for the 29th annual Rural Women's Gathering on Thursday evening ahead of the International Day of Rural Women 2022.

