More than 100 women from across regional and rural NSW met in Glen Innes for the 29th annual Rural Women's Gathering on Thursday evening ahead of the International Day of Rural Women 2022.
The gathering will be hosted by Glen Innes Natural Resources Advisory Committee (GLENRAC) and Guyra Evening Country Women's Association, with support from the NSW Government and Rural Women's Network.
The organisers of the Glen Innes provided an evening that entertained, challenged and informed, providing a fitting event for one of the first ones back after COVID postponements.
Minister for Women, Regional Health and Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said the theme for this year's event is 'restoring your colourful self', with a focus on rebuilding connections after COVID lockdowns.
"It's important to remember when COVID reached our shores; many rural communities were recovering from drought and devastating bushfires. Since then, many of the same communities have sadly also suffered unprecedented floods and even a mouse plague," Mrs Taylor said.
"After all the challenges faced over the past few years, gatherings are even more important for rural women, both personally and professionally. They help women feel connected and supported, inspired and empowered. They provide an opportunity to learn, grow and celebrate the richness of each other's experiences."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.