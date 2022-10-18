Emergency services have delivered 110,000 sandbags in the past four days to towns in southern NSW as floodwaters make their way from Victoria.
NSW SES public information officer Scott McLennan said more than 50 homes in the Moama area were being evacuated on Tuesday afternoon, with likely more in the coming days.
"All that water that Victoria experienced last week and over the weekend is now coming to us," Mr McLennan said.
"As the floodwater escapes Victoria, the impacts are going to be quite high."
Evacuation orders remain in place for Picnic Point at Mathoura East, Cummeragunja and parts of Narrandera.
"Our concern is further rain causing renewed river rises," an SES spokesperson told ACM's The Daily Advertiser on Tuesday.
"Another low-pressure system is forecast from Wednesday and another one on the weekend.
"Given current flooding, saturated catchments, this weather will exacerbate current flooding, and multiple rivers are anticipated to see renewed minor to major flooding," the spokesperson said.
Heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms are expected to hit flood affected parts of NSW and Victoria in the coming days, with a possible 100mm accumulated by the week's end.
The Bureau of Meteorology said the Murray River at Echuca and Moama is likely to reach major levels by Wednesday and could pass the peak of the 1993 flood which was 94.77m, from Friday.
"River levels along the Campaspe River at Rochester peaked on Friday last week and river levels along the Goulburn River at McCoys Bridge are expected to peak during Tuesday," the Bureau told The Daily Advertiser.
"These flood waters combined with flows down the Murray River are expected to cause major flooding at Echuca and Moama from Wednesday."
In Victoria, there are approximately 1000 flood affected people staying in relief centres across the state.
A Victoria SES spokesperson said the emergency service had received more than 7200 requests for assistance since the flooding event started, with more then 750 flood rescues conducted.
'Too late to leave' orders remain in place across the state for Shepperton, Murchison, Mooroopna, Orrvale and Kialla West.
Charlton, Echuca and Echuca village and Bunbartha are also under 'evacuate immediately' orders from the SES.
Several 'Move to Higher Ground' and 'Watch and Act' warnings remain in place across Victoria's flood affected areas.
"Given that there's more rainfall due we would encourage anybody in flood prone areas to consult a local flood guide to set up a watch zone on the VicEmergency app and to have a have a pack ready and an escape plan," a Victoria SES spokesperson said.
