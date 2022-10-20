We're checking the pulse of rural Australia - take part in our survey

It's no secret that rural Australian's suffer poorer health outcomes than city dwellers.
What is less clear is how our farmers and their communities feel about the barriers they face in accessing both basic health services and medical specialists.
That's why ACM Agriculture want to hear directly from you about your experiences with rural and regional healthcare providers.
ACM Agriculture has launched Country Practice - a national rural health survey that aims to take the pulse of regional Australia.
"We're really urging readers to complete the five minute survey so we can make sure their voice is heard," ACM's national agricultural news editor Penelope Arthur said.
"The results of the survey will be published in ACM's major agricultural titles and news websites in December, providing a powerful snapshot of how farmers and regional and remote residents feel about the standard of health care in their community.
"Those that take the survey go into a draw to win one of five $200 Eftpos cards - just by having their say."
Readers can access the Country Practice survey by scanning the QR code above or by following this link.
