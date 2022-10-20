The Land
Central Ranges pipeline exposed near Bundella

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated October 20 2022 - 8:56am, first published 4:29am
Flood damage exposed part of the Central Ranges pipeline on the Rockgedgiel Road, Bundella, about 70 kilometres west of Quirindi. Photo supplied.

The Lock the Gate Alliance has launched an attack on the proposed Hunter Gas Pipeline after flood damage exposed part of the Central Ranges pipeline on the Rockgedgiel Road, Bundella, about 70 kilometres west of Quirindi.

