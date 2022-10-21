Hazeldean's highly sought-after genetics again drew in buyers, leading to spirited bidding and pushing prices to $13,000 at its annual spring ram sale at Cooma, on Friday.
A total of 244 lots sold for an average of $4155 and a gross of $1.014 million for the Litchfield family.
The Tremain family, Yeoval, purchased the top-priced lot for $13,000.
The August 2021-drop poll ram had a 17.7-micron, a yearling clean fleece weight of 38.4, an adult clean fleece weight of 35.8, and a yearling fibre diameter of -2.0.
Sydney Tremain said the family ran a commercial flock of ewes carrying Hazeldean bloodlines.
"He is a well-balanced sheep that matched his figures physically," she said.
"Hazeldean rams suit our breeding goals in terms of wool cut."
The second top-priced ram, an 18.7-micron sire with a yearling clean fleece weight of 38.2, an adult clean fleece weight of 31.7, and a yearling fibre diameter of -2.1, was secured for $12,500 by Woodstock Pastoral Company, Cooma.
Tony and Alex Hill, Springvale, Cootamundra, led the charge among the volume buyers, purchasing 38 lots for a total of $206,000 and an average of $5421.
The family runs a commercial flock of 7500 ewes on 16,000 acres.
Tony has attended the Hazeldean ram sales since 1988 and built a great rapport with the Litchfield family.
"What you see is what you get with Hazeldean rams," he said.
"They are high-performance sheep.
"All our ewes carry Hazeldean bloodlines - they are just fantastic sheep."
Hazeldean's well-established clientele base purchased rams for the Clare Valley, South Australia, Jugiong, Cootamundra, Carrathool, Blackall, Queensland, Bombala, Burren Junction, throughout Victoria and the western Riverina, plus there were some fresh faces in attendance.
Hazeldean's Ed Bradley was delighted with the sale outcome.
"We have solid repeat business with clients from all over Australia," he said.
Mr Bradley remained positive, despite the extremely wet conditions, which forced the sale indoors.
"It has been challenging for young sheep, but ag is super positive, producers are making money, prices are great, production is up - it's happy days."
Nutrien stud stock agent Rick Power described the draft as a "great line-up of rams".
"Considering the year we have had with a wet autumn and winter, you couldn't present rams any better. It is a credit to the family," he said.
"Bidding was very spirited; there was great competition on the better animals; anything with good wool, good structure, and the numbers and data to go with it was sought-after.
"Many rams exceeded $8000."
The sale was conducted by Nutrien, with Nutrien stud stock's Rick Power as the auctioneer and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
