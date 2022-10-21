The Land
Hazeldean Merino rams hit a top of $13,000, average $4155

Hayley Warden
By Hayley Warden
Updated October 21 2022 - 10:04am, first published 9:30am
Hazeldean's highly sought-after genetics again drew in buyers, leading to spirited bidding and pushing prices to $13,000 at its annual spring ram sale at Cooma, on Friday.

