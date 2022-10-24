Strong online support saw the McGufficke family's Greendale Merino's top-priced ram make $11,500 at Cooma on Saturday.
A total of 79 lots were sold for an average of $3026.
Online bidding via AuctionsPlus saw Tasmania-based buyers secure 11 rams, with two going to Victoria and five to northern NSW, while on-property bidding saw rams purchased by local and interstate buyers.
The sale-topping double poll ram sold online to W&P Green Family Trust, Longford, Tasmania, for $11,500.
Sired by Greendale 190065, the 16.6-micron ram had a Merino plus index of 193 and a fibre production index of 183, which was in the top 5 per cent and 1pc of the industry, a yearling clean fleece weight of 34.3, an adult clean fleece weight measuring 33.1, yearling fibre diameter value of -2.2 and a yearling staple strength of 2.9.
Green Family Trust owner Will Green runs 8000 breeding ewes on 2500 hectares in Tasmania's northern midlands.
"The ram had strong figures, and I was after a poll ram," he said.
"We've been using Greendale rams for three or four years now and we're really happy with them.
"They suit our type of country and climate."
The second top-priced ram was purchased on-property for $9000 by long-term clients, Jimenbuen Pastoral Co., Dalgety, bought via Craig Wilson Associates.
The poll-horned ram was sired by Greendale 190435, had a 15.2-micron, a Merino plus index of 200 and a fibre production index of 183, both indexes ranking in the Top 1% of the industry.
The ram had a yearling clean fleece weight of 35.3, an adult clean fleece weight of 35.5, a yearling fibre diameter of -2.3 and a yearling staple strength of 3.5.
Greendale principal Alan McGufficke said their 2021 ram-drop had some of the highest-performing young rams for the most profitable traits of fleece weight and fibre diameter in the industry.
The 2022 sale cohort had an average fibre production index of 173 and a Merino plus index of 180 - more than 30 points ahead of the industry averages.
It was a pleasing result with the rams presented in great condition with their data superior to the industry average.
Volume return buyers included Meurer Pastoral Co., Bowna, who purchased 13 rams for an average of $2269.
O&J Cay, Bungarby, purchased 11 for an average of $2272.
Woodstock Partnership, Cooma, took home eight for an average of $2968.
Glenmillton, Cressy, Tasmania, purchased six for an average of $3500.
While James Swales, Uralla, W&P Green Family Trust, Longford, Tasmania and, BJ & EA & PR Dwyer, Alectown all purchased five rams each.
Mr McGufficke said that the great result reflected Greendale's focus on developing efficient animals by maintaining proven, highly productive and profitable sheep.
"The industry performance on these animals is unique and unmatched," he said.
"We are constantly measuring through selection and focusing on the profitable and most heritable traits of a Merino sheep, which are fibre diameter and fleece weight."
Elders selling agent Paul Jameson was extremely pleased for the McGufficke family's auction result.
"It was a great line-up of sheep. They were well received and had a really good data set," he said.
"The stud is respected in the industry and has a very loyal following.
"There were some volume buyers who have purchased here for years, and it was great to see them back to secure rams for their requirements once again."
The McGufficke family would like to thank the buyers, under bidders and attendees for their support.
The sale was conducted by Elders Cooma with Paul Jameson as auctioneer and interfaced with AuctionsPlus.
