You must know what animals your staff come into contact with at home. FMD can live in the human respiratory system for two days. It can live on boots for three months.

Keep in mind supply chains are already tight for equipment, chemicals, clothing and other gear.

Your team still has a day job to do and you suddenly give them additional work and stress. People will burn out and feedlot performance will suffer.

Even with normal tight controls already in place you will be surprised how many people access your feedlot and farm and where they got access.