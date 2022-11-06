I'll give you an example of a buyer who breeds weaners for a high profile weaner sale that spent $115,000 on two bulls. That same person runs 110 cows and I look at that operation and wonder how to justify that spending on a production system that is producing calves that might average $2000 on a good day in the current environment, selling say 75pc of the drop after retaining 25pc of the heifer portion.

