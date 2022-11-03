The Young Woman Program, the Rural Achiever and Rural Ambassador programs are here to highlight and recognise the talented and passionate people in our rural communities and young women and men who are having a go and chasing their dreams.
I would like to start by saying a massive well done to Jessica Fearnley as the 2022 RMW Sydney Royal Rural Achiever on her column in a recent edition of The Land - showcasing her infectious passion for agriculture.
The programs allow us the opportunity to celebrate and network at a young age across our rural communities, exposing us to life-long experiences, interview processes and gaining confidence in talking about our passions.
Travelling to Sydney Royal, Brisbane Royal EKKA, meeting so many passionate young people from all over rural NSW and Queensland, and attending and supporting many of our local rural shows has been an honour.
Whilst completing the main September shearing on our Peak Hill farm, I had the pleasure of attending the Pavilion Preview night for the Eugowra Show on September 16, meeting so many inspiring locals.
It was an honour to assist in judging the Canowindra Young Woman Competition on September 17, and officially open the celebratory 100th Illabo Show on October 8 with 40 years of show society presidents in attendance alongside the vibrant committee.
I was thrilled to be a guest speaker at the Cowra Young Woman Dinner on October 8 with Imogen Clarke (NSW Young Woman runner-up in 2022) and Marta Sarova (NSW Young Woman state finalist in 2022).
Meeting the next cohort of rural Young Woman representatives is what this program is about, and we can't wait to see them all at zone finals in 2023!
It was a privilege to attend and support the Cootamundra Show on October 15.
I would love to make special mention of Jessica Neale, the 2019 Cootamundra Showgirl, who has been reining for three years due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19.
Jess was also The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Showgirl winner for 2021.
Jess proudly handed over the Cootamundra title during the running of this year's show and has done herself and Cootamundra very proud.
A testament to this was shown as the Cootamundra committee and show president Geoff Larsen presented Jess and 2022 Rural Achiever state finalist Lucy Collingridge (two young, hardworking members of the Cootamundra show society) with honourable life membership badges.
The Coota esky races were also not to be missed!
It is great to see the appreciation and respect for all generations involved, helping each other to get the work done.
Recognising people who are trying to be, and do better is invaluable and I hope no matter what obstacles come our way we continue to achieve, include and help others.
Coming up, I look forward to attending Murwillumbah's 120th show on November 5 with Young Woman state finalist for 2022 Jenna Robinson, and the Molong Show, which will now to be held on Sunday, November 20.
