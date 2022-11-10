The Land
Submerged pastures at Bonegilla

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated November 11 2022 - 11:20am, first published 7:00am
Lindsay Rapsey surveys flood water from the Murray River (the tree line in the far distance) as it courses above the fence line and over his pastures at Bonegilla.

Over half of Lindsay Rapsey's 250ha family farm Rocklin Park, Bonegilla, has been submerged beneath flood water for the past 13 weeks and he has a further 60ha out of water but he can't access it.

