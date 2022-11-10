Over half of Lindsay Rapsey's 250ha family farm Rocklin Park, Bonegilla, has been submerged beneath flood water for the past 13 weeks and he has a further 60ha out of water but he can't access it.
His farm is the first along the Murray River beneath the wall of the Hume Weir.
Besides the loss of his pastures, Mr Rapsey is noting the collateral demise of River Redgum trees he thought could be 600 years old.
"This could go on for another month, and then I have to wait for the country to dry out before I can start to restore the pastures," he said.
"It will take at least three years before I am back to full production.
"This should be the most productive part of the year, but it is all under water."
On a positive note because of the extra growth on his non-flooded country, Mr Rapsey has grazed his projected hay paddocks a bit harder, knowing he will still be able to make hay by the end of the year.
His family have been at Bonegilla since the 1880's and Mr Rapsey said the worst flood he has seen was in 1974.
He has pegged the height of that flood, and compared with these photos, taken on the edge of the current flood, Mr Rapsey would have been completely submerged.
"I've seen floods since 1955 and although this is not the biggest, it is frustrating because I think they have kept the dam at such a high level for too long," he said.
"We knew there was going to be a lot of rain in the catchment."
Mr Rapsey is looking at the broader picture as a food producer servicing the consumers in this country and abroad.
"People think there is a lot of food but when we get flooded food security is at risk," he said.
"It doesn't take a lot to interrupt the supply of food."
Mr Rapsey is also concerned that the bank of the Murray River near his property is slowing being eroded following the removal of the Willow trees some time ago.
"They mightn't be natives, but they kept the bank together," he said.
"The river is running faster now and I am also seeing a lot of red gum trees falling over."
Considering the immediate future, Mr Rapsey has supreme confidence the run of wet years will continue.
"I can see this season carrying into next year and even into the year after," he said.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
